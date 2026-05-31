Auburn lands a commitment from CB Nash Johnson: 'It always felt like home'

At one point, Nash Johnson thought he had his recruitment figured out.

The cornerback from Powder Springs (Ga.) McEachern committed to Alabama last fall, but as time passed, Johnson realized the decision came too early. After reopening his recruitment earlier this year, he took a fresh look at his options and quickly found himself gravitating toward a familiar destination.

That destination was Auburn.

Even before his decommitment from Alabama, the Tigers had positioned themselves as a serious contender. When the new coaching staff arrived, Auburn immediately identified Johnson as one of its top defensive back targets and made recruiting him a priority.

The Tigers consistently got him back on campus, strengthened relationships with him and his family, and continued building momentum throughout the spring.

Following his official visit to Auburn this weekend, Johnson had seen enough.

“I have committed to Auburn,” Johnson told Rivals. “It always felt like home for me there. I have been there a lot, and I love the coaches, the players and the environment.”

Location played a major role, but the relationships inside the program ultimately sealed the deal.

“It is close to home, the staff and I have a great relationship and I know Coach DVD (Demarcus Van Dyke) is going to help me get to where I want to go.”

Auburn had competition down the stretch, but the Tigers were never seriously threatened.

Miami remained involved in the recruitment. Johnson also had an official visit scheduled to Georgia, while Clemson made a strong late push to get back into serious contention.

In the end, however, no program could match what Auburn had built over time.

“I have had Auburn high on my list for a long time,” Johnson said. “Every time I visit, I love it. The connection with the staff and how they recruited me made such a big impact on me. I feel so comfortable there.”

Johnson’s excitement extends beyond just one coach. The opportunity to play for defensive backs coach Demarcus Van Dyke was key. Defensive coordinator DJ Durkin and head coach Alex Golesh played significant roles in his decision too.

“Coach Golesh has great energy and he is going to get Auburn back to the top,” Johnson said. “I like what he is about and I know he is going to work hard to get Auburn where we are supposed to be.”