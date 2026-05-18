Auburn lands a commitment from four-star OT Layton Von Brandt

Middletown (Del.) Appoquinimink offensive tackle Layvon von Brandt committed to Auburn on Monday during a live broadcast on the Rivals YouTube Channel.

The Rivals Industry’s No. 5 offensive tackle chose the Tigers over an offer list that also included Notre Dame, Penn State, Tennessee and several others.

“Being on campus, felt like a home feeling,” Von Brandt said during the Rivals YouTube broadcast.

Von Brandt is commit No. 8 for the Tigers in the 2027 recruiting class, adding to a haul that Rivals previously ranked No. 25 nationally.

A former Penn State commit, Von Brandt ranks as the nation’s No. 75 prospect regardless of position.

“The facilities, stadium , fanbase support, campus and the resources at your disposal are second to none anywhere in the country,” Von Brandt has said. “Auburn is a special place for sure. I really enjoyed the energy at practice. It’s easy to see why Coach Golesh’s offense has scored so many points. They play extremely fast and constantly put the defense in conflict. Auburn’s defense is very good. Returns a lot of dudes and the staff has been intact on that side of the ball for a few years but the offense on practice five of install was causing them problems already. Definitely an intriguing scheme as a recruit to want to be a part of.

“Coach Golesh’s life story and the journey of coaching career and success is very unique and impressive. I really have developed a great relationship the past few months with Coach Hudanick and all of the o-line staff and Coach Golesh as well.”