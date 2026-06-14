Auburn lands four-star defensive lineman Nate Kamba

Charlotte (N.C.) Corvian Community School four-star defensive lineman Nate Kamba has committed to Auburn, he tells Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett.

Kamba chose the Tigers over South Carolina, Georgia and Ohio State, as well as numerous other Power 4 offers. He took official visits to both South Carolina and Auburn, making his way to The Plains this weekend.

Ahead of the trip, he listed those as his top two schools. Kamba visited Auburn in the spring as well, a trip that helped move them up his list.

“I thought the campus was really beautiful when I was there in the spring,” he said. “Everybody was great. I really like the people at Auburn. You can talk to those guys about anything.”

This trip sealed it for the Tigers. His relationships with defensive line coach Vontrell King-Williams and new head coach Alex Golesh were key factors.

“Me and Coach Vontrell have a great, wonderful relationship,” Kamba told AuburnSports.com. “We talk almost every single day. We joke around and do stuff, but whenever it’s time to get serious we get serious. We talk about the football part and how he’s going to use me. They want me to see the field early, that’s one thing I like about this school is they do play freshmen and they showed me that.”

Tigers get a key addition up front

The 6-foot-4, 290-pound mauler is the 18th commitment of the class for Auburn, which has been one of the country’s biggest recruiting heaters over the past month. With him in the fold, the Tigers now sit at No. 10 nationally in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings and No. 4 in the SEC during Golesh’s first full cycle.

Kamba is the No. 237 overall prospect and No. 27 defensive lineman in the class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services.

He also ranks as the No. 10 player in the state of North Carolina.

Over his three seasons at the high school level, Kamba has been one of the Tar Heel State’s most dominant interior defenders. In that span, he has totaled 128 tackles, 50 tackles for loss and 14 sacks.