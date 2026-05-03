Auburn pushed hard for WR Brylan Oduor, and he has committed to the Tigers

Brylan Oduor returned to Auburn on Saturday, and before leaving, he committed to the Tigers.

The 6-foot-3, 195-pound wide receiver out of Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Riverdale was offered by Auburn earlier this year, and the No. 17 prospect in Tennessee emerged as a top target.

This one came together quickly and decisively.

“They made it known I was their guy when they offered me,” Oduor told Rivals. “The staff recruited me hard, they laid out their place for me and they stayed consistent throughout the process.

“I built strong relationships with the staff and the connection grew. I love the connection I have with these coaches… they really care about me and my family. That was big in my commitment.”

By the time he made it back to Auburn this weekend, the decision was already made.

“I had my mind made up for about the last couple weeks,” he said. “Nobody has recruited me like Auburn. KB (Kodi Burns) has been great. He and some other coaches, including Coach Golesh, has been making feel like a priority, and I have known about my decision for a little while.”

The visit simply confirmed it.

Scheme and opportunity played a major role in pushing Auburn over the top.

“I like their scheme, how they spread the ball,” he said, pointing to how the staff has used receivers in the past and the vision for how he fits moving forward.

“I feel like they’re giving me a chance to come in and be their guy. They have a great plan for me, they spread the ball around down at USF, and they plan to do that at Auburn. It is a good fit for me.”

Oduor likes the staff on the Plains

The staff put the work in with Odour, a playmaker on the outside, and it paid off.

“I like how real Coach Burns is… we’ve built a strong bond,” Oduor said. “We’ve built a strong connection, and he coaches tough and makes me better.”

“Coach Golesh is great too, and he is serious about rebuilding and winning. I like his plan, and how he won at USF.”

That combination — relationships, scheme fit and opportunity — made the decision clear.

Now committed, Oduor plans to stay locked in.

“My commitment is real,” he said. “It is not about committing, then flipping to another school for me. Auburn has done a great job, and I am strong with my commitment.”