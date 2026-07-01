Auburn stayed consistent and closed the deal for 4-star EDGE Marquis Evans

Marquis Evans is staying home.

The four-star EDGE out of Birmingham (Ala.) Spain Park has committed to Auburn, giving the Tigers another major in-state recruiting win.

The 6-foot-5, 270-pound defender, ranked as the No. 35 EDGE in the Rivals Industry Ranking, chose Auburn over finalists Florida, Miami, South Carolina and Tennessee. While the Hurricanes and Volunteers both carried momentum at different points in his recruitment, it ultimately came down to Auburn and Tennessee before Alex Golesh and the Tigers closed the deal.

“It was hard to argue with what Coach Garner of Tennessee has proven he can do with defensive linemen, but Auburn’s defensive staff made the difference,” Evans told Rivals.

The Spain Park standout believes Auburn is positioned to take a major step forward under its new leader.

“I believe that 100 percent,” Evans said. “I’ve believed it from day one. Just seeing how he goes about everything, I know he’s going to make a difference. I trust everything he’s doing.”

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Evans has made multiple trips to Auburn and believes the energy inside the program is real.

“The atmosphere is great,” he said. “They bring a lot of energy every day. Coach Golesh brings it every time I’m there. From seeing that, I know who they are when I visit is who they are every day.”

The decision wasn’t finalized until the final moments.

“It came down really last second,” Evans admitted. “I had Tennessee out front, and Miami was high on my list too, but after I prayed about it, my heart changed. Auburn just stayed consistent with me, and that’s what stood out.”

The staff at Auburn played a major role in Evans’ decision

Coleman Hutzler was the lead recruiter for Evans, and he played a significant role in this decision.

“He does a great job keeping close with my family and making sure they’re involved. He’s just a genuine guy, and having that experience as a former defensive coordinator makes playing for him stand out.

“Coach Hutzler knows how to develop linemen, too. I like how he coaches, how he works with his players, and the way he really got to know me.”

The Tigers retained defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin also helped the Tigers.

“No matter what Auburn has been through the past few years, they’ve played good defense,” Evans said. “That’s really the most important thing to me. Coach Durkin is a great defensive coach, he puts his guys in the right positions and I really like my opportunities in his defense.”

Just as important was the leadership of Golesh.

“He built a genuine staff. Coach Golesh is a great, genuine guy, and you don’t find that everywhere. He’s easy to talk to. He tells you what you need to hear, not what you want to hear. What I like the most is that he’s more like a father figure or mentor. His personality jumped out to me from the first day I met him.”