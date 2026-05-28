Auburn, Texas are the final two schools for 4-star OL Reed Ramsier

Orlando (Fla.) The First Academy four-star offensive lineman Reed Ramsier had a slate of three official visits beginning this weekend at Clemson.

What was a trio is now a duo.

Ramsier told Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett on Thursday that he has canceled his trip to Clemson and will now only take official visits to Texas and Auburn next month. The Tigers (of Auburn, that is) and Longhorns will host him the next two weekends as both look to lock down his commitment.

NEWS: Four-Star IOL Reed Ramsier is down to Auburn and Texas, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The 6’5 290 IOL has canceled his OV to Clemson this weekend and will only OV Auburn and Texas over the next 2 weekends



He’s ranked as the No. 2 IOL in Floridahttps://t.co/Xf9ZbGSytk pic.twitter.com/eW0T7elmlp — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 28, 2026

In-state programs Florida and Miami were both involved in his recruitment at one point, but Auburn and Texas have prioritized him as top target along the interior of the line. The Longhorns made a big impression earlier this spring when they hosted him on campus for an unofficial visit.

“I think practice was super competitive, the offensive line and defensive line were getting after each other,” Ramsier told InsideTexas. “Getting to watch coach Flood and the assistants coaching up the guys was the best. The support and development you get here is unlike no other.”

In March, it was Auburn who had a chance to make their case. And they did exactly that, led by head coach Alex Golesh. Ramsier believes the Tigers are headed in the right direction on their first-year head man.

“Auburn’s very, very high on the board,” he told AuburnSports.com. “I think the coaches, the university, the proximity to how close it is to my house, the people in this program. I think it’s just a great opportunity to play some high caliber SEC football at a great university.”

The 6-foot-4, 305-pounder is the No. 304 overall prospect and No. 20 interior lineman in the class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services.

He also ranks as the No. 28 recruit in the Sunshine State.