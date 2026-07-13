Baylor adds CB Micah Fleming to 2027 class

Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson three-star cornerback Micah Fleming announced on Monday afternoon that he has committed to Baylor.

He chose the Bears over offers from Stanford, Georgia, Maryland, Indiana, Duke and others.

Fleming is the No. 136 corner and No. 54 player in Alabama in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He checks in as the No. 1,324 prospect overall.

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The 5-foot-10, 175-pounder took an official visit to Waco last month. The Big 12 program continued to show interest in the Yellowhammer State defensive back and he’s now locking in with head coach Dave Aranda and Co.

“So thankful and blessed to be given an opportunity of a lifetime. My family and friends and everyone that has supported me thank you so much. Today I have chosen Baylor,” Fleming wrote on X, announcing his decision.

As a junior for Thompson, one of Alabama’s best high school football programs, Fleming tallied 137 total tackles and 12 pass-breakups. Those are big numbers for a notable team that’s dominant in 7A.

More on Baylor Recruiting

With Fleming now in the fold, Baylor has 12 commits in its 2027 class. It’s still a rather light haul compared to other Power Four programs at this stage in the cycle.

There are two key blue-chippers pledged to the Bears in Frisco (Texas) Lone Star four-star athlete Karece Hoyt and Woodville (Texas) four-star quarterback Luke Babin. Hoyt has been committed since October and is now the No. 7 athlete in the nation.

Babin was a former Vanderbilt commit who came back on the board and eventually chose BU at the end of March. He’s now the No. 25 passer in the cycle.

“Ultimately, during my visit to Waco, Baylor just felt like the best place to be,” Babin told Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman.

“In the future, I think I will have a good opportunity to be on the field, and I know I will get some great development from Coach Spav (Jake Spavital) and Coach (Rhett) Holcomb. There are a few familiar faces there that made it feel a little more like home.”

An up-to-date look at the class can be seen here. It now ranks 64th nationally, according to the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings. That’s good for 14th in the Big 12, ahead of just UCF and Oklahoma State.