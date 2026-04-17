Baylor edges out Houston, TCU for a commitment from OT Hudson Whitenight

Baylor bolstered its 2027 class with another key in-state addition on Friday.

The Bears landed a commitment from offensive tackle Hudson Whitenight, who gravitated toward Baylor after a series of spring visits that led him to Waco.

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“They came at me hard and fast, and made me the top guy on their board. That made me feel super important,” Whitenight told Rivals. “From (Austin) Woods, to (Craig) Watts to Coach (Jake) Spav, they all put their arms around me and really made me feel like their guy.”

“I want to play and compete,” he continued, “and Baylor will give me that opportunity to be successful on and off the field.”

The Baylor coaching staff dialed up the heat on the Dripping Springs (Texas) High School standout over the course of the spring.

The Bears have a longstanding connection with Whitenight and his family.

“The entire OL room is great. All older guys, so I’ll be the young guy, but they all made me feel welcome on my visit,” he explained. “Also really helps that Coach Woods’ dad coached my dad as an offensive lineman in high school in Dallas, so a strong family connection is there.”