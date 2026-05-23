Baylor loses a commitment from in-state EDGE Jalen Price

Baylor suffered a key loss to its star-studded 2027 recruiting class on Saturday.

The Bears lost a commitment from in-state EDGE Jalen Price, one of the first prospects to declare for the program in-season last fall.

Price decommitted on Friday and went public with the decision on Saturday after spring visits to contenders and ahead of pivotal official visits.

Programs like Kansas State and Oklahoma State have continued to chip away at the Cedar Hill (Texas) High School EDGE prospect over the course of the spring.

Baylor entered the day with the No. 42 ranked class in the country.

Price is the No. 85 EDGE defender in the 2027 class, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Rivals tabs him as the No. 96 overall prospect in the state of Texas for this recruiting cycle.