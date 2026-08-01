Benjamin Harris commits to Oregon State: 'I love the plan they have in place for me'

Anaheim (Calif.) Servite athlete Benjamin Harris has committed to Oregon State and broke down why he chose the Beavers.

Harris took his official visit to Corvallis back on June 19, the final big trip weekend of the month. Going in to the visit, we thought the Beavers were in a good spot and they were able to seal the deal earlier this week.

“I really connected well with the coaching staff,” Harris said. “I really appreciated the honesty from the staff and how everyone treated not just me but my family when I visited.

“They have a specific plan in place for me in the offense and that was another big plus as well. They don’t see me at a specific position but want to move me all around and use me a weapon as a running back and receiver and I love that fit.”

Oregon State running back Lee Marks and receiver coach James Finley were the lead recruiters with Harris. Former Beaver great James Rodgers was the player the staff compared to Harris in terms of how they would like to use him.

“Yeh I love that fit,” Harris said. “I can play running back, receiver, the slot, do a little of everything. I was tempted to commit on my visit but wanted to wait and make sure.

“I feel great about it now and I’m excited about my decision. It feels great to have it locked in before my senior season. Now I can just go out and focus on my senior year and school and not have to stress about recruiting or where I’ll be playing in college.”

Harris had a busy spring tearing up the track and put up some historical numbers along with his Friar teammates. Servite won their second straight CA State Championship and broke the state record for most points ever scored and Harris was a huge part of that.

He finished 1st in the 100m with a personal best 10.14 time, placed 5th in the 200m with a time of 20.84 and anchored the schools 4X100m relay that finished with a time of 39.73, the 2nd fastest time in state history.

He’s currently rated a high three-star with an 87 Rating and a big senior season will definitely boost him up our board. He’s a talented athlete with more than just game breaking speed. Harris has a strong frame with room to add good weight and has the all around skill set to develop in to a difference maker at the next level.