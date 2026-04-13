Beyond Highlights: TeamQ and On3 | Rivals Bring Performance Intelligence to Recruiting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Recruiting has always measured talent.

What it has struggled to measure are the intangibles — leadership, coachability, communication, and how athletes respond when the pressure is highest.

TeamQ has built a way to measure them.

In today’s era of NIL, the transfer portal, and year-round recruiting, programs face increasing pressure to make the right decisions about the athletes they bring into their locker rooms. At the same time, athletes and families are searching for new ways to stand out in an increasingly competitive recruiting landscape.

TeamQ, the performance intelligence platform founded by former NFL veteran Chris Spencer, today announced a strategic partnership with On3 Media, Inc. | Rivals to introduce Performance Intelligence into the recruiting ecosystem.

The partnership will bring TeamQ’s athlete performance data into the Rivals Recruits platform — expanding how athletes are evaluated beyond traditional rankings, measurables, and highlight film.

For the first time, recruiting platforms will surface performance intelligence alongside traditional recruiting data, giving college programs deeper insight into the mindset, leadership traits, and decision-making abilities of prospects.

Integration into Rivals Recruits is targeted for Fall 2026, with a focus on high school athletes and their families.

“Talent gets you noticed, but intangibles win championships,” said Spencer, Founder and CEO of TeamQ. “TeamQ helps coaches understand the mindset, leadership traits, and communication styles that define great teammates.”

“Recruiting is evolving from evaluation to intelligence,” said Shannon Terry, CEO of On3 Media. “With Rivals Recruits, we are building the most complete athlete profile in the market — combining verified data, recruiting exposure, and now performance intelligence. This partnership gives programs a clearer picture of who a player is, not just how they perform on film.”

The partnership reflects a shared vision to bring more data, transparency, and development tools into the high school recruiting process — benefiting athletes, families, and programs alike.

Athletes and families can begin building their TeamQ Performance Profile today at

https://teamq.io

About TeamQ

TeamQ is a performance intelligence platform that helps teams evaluate leadership, communication, decision-making, and other critical intangibles that drive team success.

About On3 | Rivals

On3 Media, Inc. | Rivals is the leading college sports and recruiting platform, delivering comprehensive coverage, data, and tools across the recruiting ecosystem. Rivals Recruits is the company’s high school athlete platform, designed to provide verified exposure, data-driven insights, and direct connection points between athletes, families, and college programs.