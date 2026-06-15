LSU flips massive OT prospect Amaziah Siale from Cal

Mission Viejo (Calif.) offensive lineman Amaziah Siale has flipped his commitment from Cal to LSU and broke down why he chose the Tigers.

Siale just committed to Cal a few weeks ago but a 10 day college tour was always scheduled. Siale attended several college camps including LSU and the Tigers offered. Ironically, the Tigers weren’t on the original schedule.

“We were supposed to leave Houston and go to Miami,” Siale said. “Ms Edris at Giant Skills, she runs everything and handles the scheduling. We saw Coach O (Ed Orgeron) got hired at LSU and changed the entire trip around.

“Coach Chris (Talamaivao, founder of GSA) and Ms Edris, they love coach O. He recruited coach Chris’ son Viane when he was at USC so we had to go check out LSU and I’m definitely glad I did because this place is home.”

Siale wasted no time setting up an official visit to LSU and spent this past weekend in Baton Rogue. He committed to the Tigers on his visit and said his relationship with the coaches and how quickly it developed was the biggest reason for his flip commitment.

“I really connected well with Coach (Eric) Wolford and Coach (Lane) Kiffin,” Siale said. “The camp was great and then going back to campus on the official visit, I really felt like I bonded with the entire staff.

“I learned so much about what LSU football is all about and what a historic program it is. Like I said before, Coach Wolford is the kind of coach you would run through the wall for. He’s tough but also a players coach. He coaches hard which I like but he’s someone I know I can call on for anything on and off the field.”

Siale was set to visit Texas, who also offered following the Longhorns camp June 4, this coming weekend but will not take any more visits.

“I’m done with trips, I’m shutting it down,” Siale said. “I’m locked in with LSU and feel really good about my commitment.

“I’m excited to play for coach Kiffin. He’s a brilliant offensive mind and he’s really put together a great staff that shares his vision. They’re the kind of coaches I can see myself developing under. and I’m very excited to be a Tiger.”

Siale is a massive tackle prospect who tips the scales at close to 6-foot-6 and 365 pounds. He has plenty of length with 34” arms and moves well for a player his size.

We could see him stay at tackle or even slide inside and move to guard at the college level. The ceiling is high because of his frame, how well he moves and his physicality.

He missed his entire junior season after transferring in to Mission Viejo from Hawaii but has shined at several camps and looks poised for a monster senior season.