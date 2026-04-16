Big Ten, Big 12 and SEC visits mark busy month for 2028 LB Allan Kennett

Santa Margarita (Calif.) four-star 2028 linebacker Allen Kennett V is keeping himself busy.

‘Cinco,’ as he’s affectionately known, has been to both Los Angeles schools, Tennessee, Georgia and Arizona State in April.

Arizona State was his most recent stop.

“I went there over the weekend and it was beautiful,” said Kennett. “It was a good vibe and chill and they were definitely banging out there at practice.”

AJ Cooper is recruiting Kennett.

“Coach Coop is serious and he keeps it real and he has a lot of energy,” said Kennett. “He tells me what I need to be doing to improve as a player and teaching me.”

Before that was an SEC back-to-back at Georgia and Tennessee.

“Georgia was really cool,” said Kennett. “I didn’t get the vibe like I did at Tennessee, but it was cool. They want me to come out for a workout in the summer.

He dug Tennessee, though.

“I loved Tennessee, loved everything about it,” said Kennett. “They offered me when I was out there. It just had a great vibe the whole time.”

Prior to that was a visit to UCLA, where he was offered.

“The practice was intense and had a high energy,” said Kennett. “Coach (Vic) So’oto offered me there.”

He followed it with a visit to USC.

“That was their final practice so it was cool to get back up to USC,” said Kennett. “Coach (Mike) Ekeler is who has been recruiting me.”

Kennett is hoping to get out to Notre Dame.

“They offered me last June so I’m trying to get out there,” said Kennett.