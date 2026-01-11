Big Ten team rising with 4-star 2027 TE Landon Blum

Woodbine (Iowa) High four-star 2027 wide receiver Landon Blum has been a popular recruit out of Iowa. The 8-man standout received a lot of recruiting attention early on from in-state Iowa and Iowa State. Nebraska and Kansas State also came on the radar early in his recruitment.

But there have been some real twists in turns in the recruitment. Not necessarily because of anything Blum did but because of coaching turnover at schools he was considering.

Coach Matt Campbell leaving Iowa State for Penn State was a huge deal in his recruitment. Both my colleague Steve Wiltfong and I both have our RPM picks on the Cyclones for Blum. He visited Iowa State for its win over Iowa early in the season and raved about that visit.

It’s definitely my No. 1 right now,” Blum said at the time.

“It was a great atmosphere,” Blum added. “The place was packed out and had crazy energy! What excites me about Iowa State is the way they utilize their receivers and also the team first culture they have there!”

But now that culture that was created by Campbell and his staff is gone to Penn State. Blum tells me that he has been in contact with Penn State so he’s very interested in the program. Look for the Nittany Lions to try to get him on campus this winter.

Other programs trying to get him on campus are Kansas and Iowa State. The Cyclones new staff would like him to come see what they are all about. Miami is also lurking in the mix too.