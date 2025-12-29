Bill Belichick and relationships in Chapel Hill lead 2027 safety Chuck Roberts to North Carolina

Bill Belichick and his staff in Chapel Hill made Chuck Roberts a priority early, and that approach paid off. The California native and IMG Academy safety announced his commitment to North Carolina while home for Christmas break, surrounded by family, a moment that made the decision even more meaningful.

Roberts said North Carolina’s pursuit began almost immediately after Belichick arrived in Chapel Hill.

“North Carolina got on me as soon as coach Belichick got there,” Roberts told Rivals. “They offered me right away and they’ve been showing me love almost every day. I’ve built great relationships with the people there, the coaches are great, and when I visited for the Stanford game, they made me feel at home.”

That first visit proved pivotal.

“That visit to North Carolina for the Stanford game was big for me. The feeling was different. I left that visit thinking it could be home for me. Everything just felt different — how welcome I felt, what I learned about the program, and how I fit into the team and the defense. The atmosphere was great for me.”

While North Carolina had been firmly in the mix, that trip pushed the Tar Heels to the top of Roberts’ list.

Belichick’s presence was a major factor in the decision too.

“Coach Belichick is one of the best,” Roberts said. “I don’t even have to say much about him. He’s one of the best to ever do it. He’s had so much success, and he and his staff can make me so much better. I believe in those coaches. I believe they can help me become a first-round draft pick.”

Roberts knew the time was right

Roberts chose North Carolina over a strong group of finalists that included Florida, Miami, Missouri, Oregon, Tennessee, and Washington, but the Tar Heels separated themselves in key ways.

He knew he was ready.

“This was the right time,” Roberts said. “I never really knew when I would commit, but it just felt right. Coach Belichick was always reaching out, always making me feel wanted. I want to be a part of what he’s building in Chapel Hill.

“North Carolina is the school that feels best for me. They treated me and my family so well. I trust them, I love how they develop players, and I truly feel at home there.”

Roberts brings versatility and production to the Tar Heels’ secondary. The 6-foot, 180-pound safety finished the 2025 season with 50 tackles, three pass breakups, two sacks, and an interception, while allowing just three receptions all season, showcasing his range, physicality, and reliability on the back end.