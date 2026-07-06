Blue-chip RB Trey Martin couldn't resist opportunity to play for LSU: 'I know they're gonna win'

Rivals Football Recruiting
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- FOOTBALL RECRUITING Redemption tour: WR Gavin Honore is looking for a spark to start his senior season
- FOOTBALL RECRUITING Clemson pulls ahead for elite 2028 OL target – and an early commitment isn't off the table
- FOOTBALL RECRUITING Inside the recruitment of an elite 2028 EDGE Asher Ghioto as he enters a crucial phase
- FOOTBALL RECRUITING Intel: Predictions, flip brewing as decisions loom for Nebraska, Florida, Colorado targets