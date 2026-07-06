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Blue-chip RB Trey Martin couldn't resist opportunity to play for LSU: 'I know they're gonna win'

Sam Spiegelman-3
Sam Spiegelman@samspiegs
6h
Trey Martin
Trey Martin (Sam Spiegelman, Rivals)

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