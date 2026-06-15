Boston College keeps offensive tackle target Dominic Maser home

Tabor Academy (Mass.) offensive lineman Dominic Maser tells Rivals he has committed to Boston College.

The 6-foot-8, 305-pound Maser is staying home, choosing to play for head coach Bill O’Brien and the Eagles over Virginia Tech, UConn, Wake Forest and others.

“The place and the people,” Maser told Rivals regarding his decision. “Boston College is a beautiful spot right near Boston and has a rich history in football and that was very hard to turn down.

“And then the coaches like Coach (Kurt) Anderson and Coach O’Brien are very easy to talk two and are great people and even greater coaches. I’ve know Coach Anderson since he was at UMass back in 2024, so that relationship has been growing since then and it made this decision a lot easier.”

Rivals ranks Maser as the nation’s No. 95 offensive tackle. He becomes commit No. 20 for the Eagles in the class of 2027.