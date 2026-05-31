Brady Scott commits to Indiana as defending national champions land top 2027 safety target

Tabor Academy (Mass.) safety Brady Scott tells Rivals he has committed to Indiana, giving head coach Curt Cignetti and the defending National Champs a pledge from one of their top defensive back targets in the 2027 cycle.

The 6-foot, 195-pound Scott also strongly considered Iowa, Louisville and several others.

“What made Indiana right for me were the coaches, culture, and the development,” Scott said. He visited a couple times in the spring including for a practice in March and his official visit in April. Scott caught a game in Bloomington last fall as well.

“Every time I showed up there they treated me like a priority, from the top with Coach Cignetti all the way to the interns. Everyone was on the same page with Coach Cignetti’s message with a ton of discipline. I just knew they could develop me the best and that I could help contribute to the future of being the best program in the country.”

Scott becomes commit No. 9 for Indiana in the 2027 recruiting class.

“I’d say my favorite thing is knowing I’m ultimately playing for the best coach in the country,” Scott said. “I believe in what he has done in the past and what he is doing in the future. He is just a tell it like it is coach and I like that.

“I want to be challenged and I want it to be hard and I know he will do that for me.”

Over the last three seasons Scott has over 150 tackles and seven interceptions. He also shines as a playmaker on offense. The Rivals Industry tabs him the No. 49 safety in the country.