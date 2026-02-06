Breaking down the biggest college football recruiting commitments early in February

With the 2026 class now fully wrapped up and a dead period in effect for 2027s, you’d think the college football recruiting world would be quiet. But quite the opposite.

The first week of February has already seen its fair share of big announcements, including one of the top overall recruits in 2027 making his commitment. A ton more is still to come from that class over the next 10 months before National Signing Day. But the groundwork is being laid for a few programs who have their eyes on big classes in this cycle.

After the first six days of the month, here are the biggest commitments that went down this week:

5-star RB Kemon Spell – Georgia

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 3

School: McKeesport (McKeesport, PA)

Spell is still 10 months away from signing officially with a school, but his recruitment has had a bevy of twists and turns thus far. An early commitment to Penn State, he opted to reopen things during the fall when the Nittany Lions faltered and ultimately fired head coach James Franklin. They remained in the mix though, along with Notre Dame, Georgia and a handful of others. At one point, they were even predicted to get him back in the fold by Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong.

But a visit to Athens at the end of January helped seal the deal for Kirby Smart, landing UGA the No. 1 running back in the country in 2027.

4-star DL Dylan Berymon – Nebraska (2026)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 250

School: Ouachita Parish (Monroe, LA)

A one-time Texas pledge, Berymon drew tons of interest late in his recruitment from LSU, Nebraska, Kentucky and others. The in-state Tigers were at one point considered the favorite, but the Wildcats and Huskers were his final two schools in the end. Efforts by Matt Rhule’s staff, the chance to see the field early, and the general vibe around the Huskers’ program won out.

“They made a good impression. They kept it real with me,” he told Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman. “I feel like they’re gonna turn Nebraska up another notch. From the previous years they spent at other schools, they’re gonna turn this program around.”

4-star OT Drew Fielder – Oregon

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 472 (#292 in Rivals300)

School: Servite (Anaheim, CA)

A late bloomer who just started playing tackle this season, Fielder saw his recruitment blow up when he moved in to tackle. Oregon, ASU, Kansas, Cal, Nebraska, Washington, Michigan, UCLA, Boise State, San Diego State and Arizona were among the schools in to see him in January, but his visit to Eugene at the end of the month put them clearly as his top school.

“Going in to the visit, I really wasn’t planning to commit,” Fielder told Rivals’ Greg Biggins. “I didn’t have a timeframe but after seeing and hearing everything about Oregon, I know it’s where I wanted to be. Oregon is everything I ever looked for in a program. Between the coaching staff, the player development, and the team culture, they are really second to none.”

4-star OT Benjamin Makelela – Iowa State (2026)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 580 (#244 in Rivals300)

School: CVCS (San Juan Capistrano, CA)

New Iowa State coach Jimmy Rogers had a major roster rebuild on his hands when he replaced the departed Matt Campbell. The Cyclones went heavy in the transfer portal, but also did everything they could to salvage a high school recruiting class they could build around. And Makelela was one they considered a foundational piece. He made a huge jump in the final Rivals300 rankings, and brings a 6’7, 280-pound frame that is ready-made for competing as a freshman. After only playing football for three seasons, he is eager to play in the Big 12.

“I was just being patient and trusting the process. I got a call from Coach Jimmy asking me if I wanted to go to Iowa State, so I said ‘Let’s do it.’ It’s a bigger school in a bigger conference and bigger program,” he told CycloneReport.com. “There’s also more work for me to do as a player to get ready for bigger things.”

3-star DL Anthony Jones – Oregon

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 460

School: Crean Lutheran (Irvine, CA)

Jones was a two-time former UCLA commit, who came back on the board for a second time during the December signing period. He was one of many from UCLA’s class who originally backed off a pledge to the Bruins after the early-season firing of head coach DeShaun Foster this fall.

He then jumped back in the boat in October, choosing the in-state program over Arizona State and Arkansas. But when it came time to sign with new coach Bob Chesney, he instead opted to decommit a second time. And the Ducks pounced on the opportunity to add to a defensive line room that was depleted by graduation and the transfer portal.