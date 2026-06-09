Breaking down the top 2027 high school football prospects in North Carolina

The state of North Carolina is not churning out high school football talent at the level of a Florida or Texas, but it is emerging as one of the top states in that ‘B’ tier below the top dogs.

The 2026 recruiting cycle was especially loaded in the Tar Heel State. In the 2027 cycle, there’s once again an impressive handful of prospects ready to make immediate impacts at the college level next year.

According to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies, there are 12 blue-chip (four and five-star) recruits in North Carolina this cycle. Of those 12, eight are already committed.

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Rivals is breaking down the top prospects in the state and where they are currently pledged to, as of June 8:

1. CB Joshua Dobson

School: William Amos Hough

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 9 NATL. (No. 3 CB)

Scouting Summary: Technically refined corner prospect with rare top-end speed and physical build. 6-foot-1, 180-plus pounds with over a 6-foot-5 wingspan. Excellent weight distribution throughout his frame. Can run with anyone on the field. Ran 10.78 in the 100m during his sophomore track season. Explosive and fluid athlete with tremendous change of direction. Very calm footwork and patience in coverage. Does an excellent job locating the football and playing through the receiver’s hands. Needs to continue developing physicality in run support, but is extremely advanced in cover ability.

2. TE Jaxon Dollar — Georgia commit

School: East Lincoln

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 34 NATL. (No. 2 TE)

Scouting Summary: Electric tight end prospect who projects as a mismatch in the passing game. Has an extremely well-rounded profile that stacks up with many of the better tight end prospects to come through high school football in recent cycles. Measured at a shade over 6-foot-3, and around 225 pounds prior to his senior season with plus length for the position. A basketball first athlete who saw his production and play on Friday nights explode as a junior. A walking mismatch in the passing game. Lines up all over the formation, but does most of his damage split out as a wide receiver. Shows elite coordination and ball skills, making difficult catches look routine. Has a very large catch radius and is a monster in contested catch situations. Able to hang in the air and contort his body to come down with acrobatic grabs. A twitchy athlete with top notch bounce who can elevate with the best. Did much of his damage on red zone jump balls as a junior. Runs well and is capable of taking a quick slant to the house. Finished his junior season with outstanding receiving production, catching 54 passes for 1,120 yards and 20 touchdowns. Also plays on defense, with 13 tackles for loss and five sacks as a junior.

3. CB Xavier Hasan — Notre Dame commit

School: Cardinal Gibbons

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 47 NATL. (No. 7 CB)

Scouting Summary: Coordinated, explosive cornerback with ball production and playmaking ability. Measured in at around 5-foot-11, 190 pounds with 30.25-inch arms as a junior. Already fairly filled out. Has flashed very good speed on the track, steadily improving his 100 meter times, dipping into the 10.6 second range as a junior, an elite mark for a corner prospect. Stars as a corner and return man for one of the better high school programs in North Carolina. Smooth and controlled in coverage. Has quick feet and can easily redirect. Has the top end speed to open up and run stride-for-stride on vertical routes. Instinctive in breaking on the football and has plus ball skills for the position. Combined for 10 interceptions as a sophomore and junior. Has solid physicality as a tackler. Flashes his playmaking ability as a return man, taking back three kicks and one put for touchdowns as a junior, with several against top competition. May not be the most physically imposing corner, but has plenty of size. Younger for the cycle, turning 17 years-old in August of his senior year. A well-rounded corner prospect with the upside to develop into an early round draft pick.

4. EDGE Rashad Streets — Oregon commit

School: Millbrook

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 65 NATL. (No. 9 EDGE)

Streets on his commitment: “I feel like the message was they have a plan out for me,” Streets told ScoopDuck’s Max Torres. “Their starting two d-ends leaving, they’ve always told me there’s opportunity. They never told me it was gonna be a free shot that I would start. They told me I’ll have to compete for it, but it’s a great opportunity and I feel like going to play out there, you have the opportunity to play early. At Oregon that’s a big deal. They’ve showed me the plan, always been consistent since the day they offered me. I think that’s really what sold me on them.”

5. AJ Randle Jr. — Miami commit

School: Garner (N.C.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 96 NATL. (No. 6 LB)

Scouting Summary: Toolsy defender who is one of the more physically-gifted linebacker prospects in the 2027 cycle. Listed at 6-foot-3, 210 pounds and looks to have a big frame with plus length. Lines up as an outside linebacker for his high school. High-end combination of size and speed immediately jumps out. Covers ground quickly and shows sideline-to-sideline range. Shows palpable burst as a pursuit defender. Oftentimes looks like the fastest player on the field. Hawks down running backs in the open field. Eliminates angles with his speed. Also shows potential as a blitzer and pass rusher off the edge. Saw snaps at quarterback and wide receiver as a junior, flashing playmaking ability and athleticism. A three sport athlete in track and basketball. A star hurdler who won a state title in the 300m hurdles (37.38 seconds) as a junior. Still developing true off-ball linebacker instincts and may need time to adjust to playing as an inside linebacker at the college level. Can continue improving pop as a tackler. Has athletic bloodlines with several members of his family as college athletes, including his mother who is in Clemson’s Hall-of-Fame as a track athlete. Size, athleticism, and budding skill set make him one of the higher ceiling defenders in the 2027 cycle.

6. DL John Archer — South Carolina commit

School: Seventy-First

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 146 NATL. (No. 15 DL)

Archer on his commitment: “They have recruited me the hardest,” Archer told Rivals’ Chad Simmons. “They’re on me every week, and they show a lot of love. That means a lot to me. Every time I am there, I feel the love and feel at home. I love the people and the energy at South Carolina. It is always the same there. They always welcome me, and make it fun for me to be on campus.”

7. S Davion Jones

School: William Amos Hough

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 149 NATL. (No. 11 S)

Jones on his recruitment: “They made me a priority for their defense,” Jones told Rivals’ Chad Simmons after naming a top five consisting of Auburn, Georgia, LSU, South Carolina and Indiana. “The fit and relationships are important to me. I visited all five schools this spring. I have been to some of those schools multiple times, and their coaches have really made me feel important.”

8. LB Quinton Cypher — Ohio State commit

School: Millbrook

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 203 NATL. (No. 20 LB)

Cypher on his commitment: “I love the coaching staff at Ohio State. Coach Patricia’s defense is great, and he’s a former NFL coach with Super Bowl rings and so much knowledge,” Cypher told Rivals’ Chad Simmons. “Coach Day is a great head coach — he’s a winner and a great guy. Then, Coach Laurinaitis is one of the best. He played the game, he played at Ohio State, and he knows the game. Playing for a guy like him will help me a lot.”

9. LB Jalaythan Mayfield

School: Lincolnton

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 227 NATL. (No. 21 LB)

Mayfield on his recruitment: “Things are always changing in recruiting,” Mayfield told Rivals’ Chad Simmons last month. “I wouldn’t necessarily say anyone has an edge now with one official visit down and four more to go. I just want to see how everything plays out. I feel like I’m in a good situation, and I like the plan I have for my process. It is about relationships for me. It is about the fit too, both on and off the field. Those things matter in my decision.”

10. DL Nate Kamba

School: Corvian Community School

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 241 NATL. (No. 26 DL)

Kamba on his recruitment: “I’m big on relationships,” Kamba told Rivals’ Chad Simmons earlier this month. “Playing time is important too. I will be learning about the opportunities at South Carolina and Auburn these next two weeks, then I will work on my decision.”