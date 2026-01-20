Breaking down the top ACC commits in the 2027 Rivals Industry rankings

After a down year on the recruiting trail in 2025, the ACC bounced back in a way in the Class of 2026.

Four programs signed double-digit blue-chip recruits in the cycle, headlined by a whopping 20 from Miami, who just finished off a run to the College Football Playoff national championship game. Clemson and Florida State, even with down years on the field, were still able to sign top-20 classes nationally. And Bill Belichick and Co. at North Carolina loaded up with 40 players from the high school and junior college ranks.

After signing 79 four- and five-stars this cycle — up from just 52 in 2025 — the league is hoping for more of the same in 2027. Louisville, FSU, UNC, Clemson and Miami are among the teams off to hot starts:

1. CB Allen Evans – Louisville

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 90

Four-star cornerback Allen Evans is the latest prospect to pledge his commitment to the Cardinals’ class. Evans attends Trinity High School in Louisville, Kentucky, the same place his future college coach became a football legend. Evans participated in the Navy All-American Bowl earlier this month and made his decision during the festivities. He chose his hometown school over Alabama, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, and Penn State. The 6-foot-1 and 180-pound corner finished his junior season with 43 tackles, 3 interceptions, and 8 pass breakups.

2. SAF Mekhi Williams – Florida State

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 120

An Under Armour All-American, Williams has been committed to the ‘Noles since March 2025. Even with back-to-back disappointing seasons, he still believes in Mike Norvell and his staff. But Auburn, Colorado, Georgia Tech, Maryland, Miami, Wisconsin, and UCF are all in contact with Williams, though the head coach Tallahassee is still helping to maintain his pledge.

“Mike Norvell,” Williams said of why he remains committed to the Seminoles. “He shows a lot of love. He’s a good person. Florida State is a really good school education-wise, too.”

3. SAF Marquis Bryant – North Carolina

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 168

Bryant’s recruitment began early when he was a freshman, and the 5-foot-11, 185-pound safety out of Rolesville (N.C.) quickly became one of the most coveted prospects in the 2027 class. On Dec. 16, his mother’s birthday, he delivered what he called “a present” by announcing his commitment to the in-state Tar Heels over Clemson, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Tennessee.

“North Carolina has always felt like home to me,” Bryant told Rivals’ Chad Simmons. “I’m ready to call it home publicly now.”

4. QB Kharim Hughley – Clemson

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 175

After receiving an offer from Clemson on July 5, Hughley committed just five days later. He holds 23 total offers and chose Clemson over Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Ole Miss, and South Carolina. Despite that, he felt joining up with the Tigers was an easy decision.

“It just felt like it was the right choice for me,” Hughley told Simmons. “The culture coach Swinney has set and the coaching staff as a whole stand out. Coach Swinney has a history of developing players, and the offense I run at my school is extremely similar to theirs.”

5. ATH Demarcus Deroche – Miami

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 176

DeRoche became one of Miami’s first commits in the 2027 cycle when he announced his commitment to the Hurricanes in August. And he has remained solid with Miami thus far other schools pursuing him more than year before his own signing day. He didn’t visit any other programs this season, and the on-field success of the program this year has only made him more confident in his decision.

“Me and Miami are good,” DeRoche told CaneSport. “I’m locked in. Seeing how strong they’re playing on the field together makes me want to be here even more.”

Other top 2027 commitments in the ACC

WR Ah’Mari Stevens – Miami (No. 185)

SAF Jaylyn Jones – Miami (No. 191)

QB Malachi Zeigler – SMU (No. 222)

LB Gregory Batson – Florida State (No. 248)

ATH D’Angelo White – Louisville (No. 260)

WR Chuck Alexander Jr. – Louisville (No. 317)

WR Demarcus Brown – Virginia (No. 331)

QB Jack Sorgi – Louisville (No. 338)

WR Trey Wimbley – Clemson (No. 342)

SAF Tristin Hughes – Syracuse (No. 360)