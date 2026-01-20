Breaking down the top Big 12 commits in the 2027 Rivals300 rankings

Attention has just about fully turned to the 2027 cycle, but there’s already been a slew of big-time decisions made.

The Big 12 often runs hot and cold on the recruiting trail, but the emergence of Texas Tech is evident when looking at its early pledge list in the cycle. The Red Raiders already have five 2027 commits, four of whom are Rivals300 prospects.

Four other Rivals300 prospects have made commitments to Big 12 programs, as of Jan. 20. Below is a look at the top names off the board that are currently slated to head to the conference:

5-star DL Jalen Brewster — Texas Tech commit

School: Cedar Hill (Texas)

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 1 NATL.

On his commitment: “It’s time to reunite with Coach McGuire,” Brewster told Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman. “I’ve been to really every school and I’ve seen everything I’ve needed to see. I think it’s time,” he added on the decision-making process. “This is also my birthday week and this has been a dream for a long time.”

4-star WR Benny Easter Jr. — Texas Tech commit

School: Summer Creek (Texas)

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 39 NATL. (No. 5 WR)

On his commitment: “Just the way they go about winning fits me perfectly,” Easter told Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong. “And the passing offense. They wanna win,” he reiterated. “Just shows me what type of a winning program it will be when I get there.”

4-star QB Kavian Bryant — Texas Tech commit

School: Westwood (Texas)

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 28 NATL. (No. 2 QB)

On his commitment: “Tech has recruited me very well,” Bryant told Rivals. “I’m on the phone once a week with Coach Leftwitch. I feel like I’m a priority because it’s just been constant communication with them. By looking at their offense, it fits my style of play really well.”

4-star DL K’Adrian Redmond — Texas Tech commit

School: DeSoto (Texas)

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 190 NATL. (No. 21 DL)

On his commitment: “What excites me most is the development and getting to the NFL,” Redmond told Rivals. “That and the tradition of the program. The communication is great,” he continued. “I am not only hearing from Coach Fitch. I’m hearing from Coach McGuire and the offensive coaches and also the defensive coaches.”

4-star CB Dolph McDonald — Colorado commit

School: Morton (Miss.)

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 236 NATL. (No. 24 CB)

About: Dolph is the younger brother of 2026 Colorado four-star wide receiver commit Xavier McDonald. The pair pledged to Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes at the same time on Dec. 6. Xavier is a former Sacramento State pledge. Dolph has obtained blue-chip status and will enter his senior season as one of the top defensive backs in the Southeast, playing for Morton. He’s currently the lone commit in CU’s 2027 class.

4-star S Davontrae Kirkland — Baylor commit

School: Waco University (Texas)

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 245 NATL. (No. 24 S)

On his commitment: “It’s a surreal thing being able to rep the hometown school and put on for everyone in the city. It just feels amazing,” Kirkland told Rivals. “It was also a huge factor in my decision because I get to stay home and be close to my family while still playing big-time college ball.”

4-star ATH Karece Hoyt — Baylor commit

School: Lone Star (Texas)

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 286 NATL. (No. 14 ATH)

About: Hoyt is a dynamic two-way threat at the high school level and he locked in with Dave Aranda and the Bears back in October. He quarterbacked Lone Star this fall, throwing for nearly 3,000 yards and 32 touchdowns to four interceptions. He also rushed for nearly 900 yards and an additional 22 scores, per MaxPreps. Lone Star went 14-2 in 2025.

4-star RB Armand Hill — West Virginia commit

School: West Mifflin Area (Pa.)

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 293 NATL. (No. 24 RB)

About: “Hill is a dynamic athlete who possesses excellent vision, cutting ability, and speed, making him a near-perfect match for what the Mountaineers want to do on offense. He is a threat to score every time he touches the football and that will be a strong fit for Rich Rodriguez’s offense.” — via WVSports’ Keenan Cummings