Breaking down the top Big Ten commits in the 2027 Rivals300 rankings

The Big Ten continues to show it won’t play second-fiddle to anyone, whether it’s on the field or the recruiting trail. With Indiana set to face Miami in the College Football Playoff national championship on Monday night, the league has a chance to win three straight titles after years of SEC dominance.

With the Hoosiers’ resurgence, as well as traditional powers like Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon and USC recruiting at an elite level, the Big Ten’s talent pool continues to expand. The league signed more than 110 blue-chippers in the 2026 class and will be looking for more of the same in 2027.

A few teams are off to hot starts early, particularly the Buckeyes and Huskers. Combined, those two programs already have 10 blue-chip pledges and will be in the mix for top-10 classes when it’s all said and done next winter.

As the recruiting process for the 2027 class really heats up beginning this month, here are the top commitments in the Big Ten right now:

WR Jamier Brown – Ohio State

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 13

Committed to Ohio State since November 2024, Brown has established himself as one of the premier wideouts in the country. He is also an Ohio native, which will no doubt he in the Buckeyes’ favor as many teams try to flip him before signing day next year. For now though, he remains locked in with Ryan Day and Co.

“My focus right now is on 7-on-7 and training for a big senior season,” Brown said to Rivals’ Chad Simmons on Jan. 5. “I might take three or four official visits, but it’s going to be hard for any school to change my mind. I’m in a great situation with Ohio State. I know where I want to go.”



SAF Tory Pittman – Nebraska

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 18

The consensus top recruit in Nebraska, Pittman headlines what is currently a top-10 class for Matt Rhule and the Huskers. He gave his pledge back in August 2025 to NU over Miami, Notre Dame, and a host of other programs. And now they’ll have to hold onto the Omaha Central standout, who finished his junior campaign with 68 tackles and three interceptions. On the offensive side, he hauled in 16 passes for 277 yards and a whopping seven touchdowns.

EDGE David Jacobs – Ohio State

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 19

Jacobs shocked a lot of people when he committed to the Buckeyes over Miami earlier this month. It was no doubt a tough decision, but he feels he made the right one.

“I’m 100% locked in with Ohio State, I don’t plan on taking any other trips or looking at anyone else,” Jacobs told Rivals during Polynesian Bowl practices last week. “I know it shocked the world but Ohio State checked off every box I was looking for.”

IOL Kellen Wymer – Ohio State

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 70

Wymer committed to the Buckeyes in early December over a laundry list of offers, and he has been a major rankings riser both before and after that pledge.

“He has excellent reactive quickness, and he just is superb when working to the second level,” says Charles Power, Rivals’ Director of Scouting and Rankings. I think his ability to get to the second level, get on linebackers, the things he can do in the run game really kind of makes him a weapon. This is a guy who I think just due to his athleticism and movement skills, just offers a lot of versatility. And I think that’s a club in his bag that I’m not sure a ton of the other top offensive linemen can really rival.”

QB Trae Taylor – Nebraska

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 71

The 6-foot-3, 185-pounder committed to the Huskers in May, setting off a string of major commitments. Taylor is a big part of NU’s No. 6-ranked class and feels as though the program is just getting started and will be a national title contender in the years to come.

“By the time I’m a sophomore, I think Nebraska will be an elite team and a top-15 team in the country,” Taylor recently told Rivals’ Chad Simmons. “Especially with this 2027 class we’ve got coming in, I think we can really be elite. Everyone’s buying into the program and coach Rhule’s making the necessary changes that he needs to make to make sure the team’s in the right place.”



Other top 2027 prospects committed to Big Ten programs

SAF Eli Johnson – Ohio State (No. 80)

QB Peter Bourque – Michigan (No. 107)

WR Braylon Pope – Washington (No. 108)

QB Kamden Lopati – Illinois (No. 115)

IOL Brody McNeel – Ohio State (No. 124)

EDGE Recarder Kitchen – Michigan (No. 152)

QB Brady Edmunds – Ohio State (No. 162)

CB Aaryn Washington – USC (No. 165)

EDGE Eli Diane – Minnesota (No. 185)

TE Korz Loken – Wisconsin (No. 211)