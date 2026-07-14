Breaking down the top DB classes in the 2027 cycle so far

There’s never any shortage of blue-chip talent in the secondary and that’s once again the case when looking at the 2027 recruiting cycle.

According to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies, there’s a total of 76 four and five-star prospects listed at either cornerback or safety this cycle. Of those 76, 72 are committed, as of July 14.

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Some programs have really loaded up in the secondary and it’s never a bad idea. Many of the schools that currently sit at or near the top of the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings boast multiple blue-chip commitments at corner and or safety.

Rivals takes a look at the programs that have some impressive hauls in the secondary ahead of football season:

Note: This exercise only includes prospects listed as a cornerback or safety by Rivals’ Scouting and Rankings Team. Prospects listed at “athlete” are not included, though many will likely slot in at CB or S down the road.

5-star S Kamarui Dorsey (No. 11 NATL., No. 1 S)

4-star CB Raylaun Henry (No. 34 NATL., No. 5 CB)

4-star S JayQuan Snell (No. 50 NATL., No. 2 S)

3-star CB Hakim Frampton (No. 490 NATL., No. 50 CB)

3-star CB Loia Valade (No. 501 NATL., No. 53 CB)

Look up and down Texas A&M’s top-ranked recruiting class and you won’t find many weaknesses, if any. This defensive back haul was built early and has helped propel the Aggies to the top of the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.

The top-50 trio of Dorsey, Henry and Snell each committed back in November. Dorsey is the No. 2 player out of Georgia; Henry is the No. 2 player in Maryland and Snell sits at No. 7 in Texas. All three have emerged as some of the best in the nation ahead of their senior seasons and could all eventually finish as five-stars.

5-star CB Donte Wright (No. 10 NATL., No. 2 CB)

4-star CB Ai’King Hall (No. 95 NATL., No. 13 CB)

4-star S Andre Hyppolite (No. 181 NATL., No. 14 S)

4-star S Jaylyn Jones (No. 299 NATL., No. 27 S)

3-star CB Sherrod Gourdine (No. 660 NATL., No. 75 CB)

Miami flipping Wright away from Georgia is one of the biggest recruiting wins of the cycle. The Long Beach Poly (Calif.) product moved to No. 4 overall in the latest edition of the Rivals300. The Hurricanes also flipped Hall, the No. 2 player in Alabama, from Oregon this summer.

Hyppolite was a big local recruiting win for Mario Cristobal and Co. last month. His stock is on the rise and he now checks in as the No. 19 player in the Sunshine State. Jones has now been committed to The U for over a year and he still holds blue-chip status. He and Gourdine are high school teammates at McArthur High in Davie, Fla.

Five-Star Plus+ CB John Meredith (No. 2 NATL., No. 1 CB)

4-star CB Brandon Sherrard (No. 159 NATL., No. 20 CB)

4-star CB Montre Jackson (No. 208 NATL., No. 25 CB)

4-star S Junior Tu’upo (No. 252 NATL., No. 20 S)

Texas has really flexed its in-state recruiting chops this cycle. Its trio of cornerback commits reflects that.

Meredith ultimately chose the Longhorns over Texas A&M, calling his commitment a “business” decision. On3’s Pete Nakos reported that Meredith is expected to make north of $1 million as a freshman in 2027. He’ll be flanked by some other talented Lone Star State corners, too. Sherrard and Jackson committed within five days of each other and are the No. 22 and 32 players in Texas, respectively.

Tu’upo comes out of Thompson High, one of the top high school football programs in Alabama. The No. 12 player in the Yellowhammer State, he chose Texas over Alabama and Auburn.

4-star CB Juju Johnson (No. 38 NATL., No. 6 CB)

4-star CB Jerry Outhouse (No. 108 NATL., No. 16 CB)

4-star S Pole Moala (No. 170 NATL., No. 13 S)

4-star S Myles Baker (No. 262 NATL., No. 22 S)

4-star S Khalil Terry (No. 340 NATL., No. 30 S)

3-star CB Trey Hopkins (No. 721 NATL., No. 82 CB)

Bob Chesney is making a splash in his first recruiting cycle at the helm for UCLA and this jam-packed defensive back haul is the highlight.

The Bruins kept Johnson, the No. 4 player in California, home despite Oklahoma and others pushing. He could very well become the program’s first five-star signee since QB Dante Moore back in the 2023 cycle.

Flips have been huge for UCLA this cycle. It flipped Outhouse from Georgia, Baker from Cal and Terry from Notre Dame. Outhouse is a top-15 prospect out of the Lone Star State, while Baker and Terry are both top-30 in-state recruits.

Moala was another big local victory back in April. The UCLA class currently sits at No. 17 in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.

Other top 2027 DB classes so far

Oregon

4-star CB Hayden Stepp (No. 40 NATL., No. 7 CB)

4-star S Semaj Stanford (No. 68 NATL., No. 4 S)

4-star CB Josiah Molden (No. 228 NATL., No. 29 CB)

3-star S Malakai Taufoou (No. 477 NATL., No. 45 S)

Notre Dame

4-star CB Xavier Hasan (No. 46 NATL., No. 8 CB)

4-star CB Ace Alston (No. 100 NATL., No. 14 CB)

4-star S Zayden Gamble (No. 129 NATL., No. 6 S)

3-star S John Gay III (No. 766 NATL., No. 83 S)

USC

4-star CB Danny Lang (No. 69 NATL., No. 10 CB)

4-star CB Aaryn Washington (No. 116 NATL., No. 17 CB)

4-star S Gavin Williams (No. 131 NATL., No. 7 S)

Michigan

4-star CB Monsanna Torbert (No. 102 NATL., No. 15 CB)

4-star S Tavares Harrington (No. 144 NATL., No. 9 S)

4-star CB Blake Jenkins (No. 268 NATL., No. 32 CB)

4-star CB Darius Johnson (No. 302 NATL., No. 37 CB)

3-star S Charles Woodson Jr. (No. 818 NATL., No. 91 S)

Nebraska

4-star S Tory Pittman (No. 51 NATL., No. 3 S)

4-star S Corey Hadley (No. 150 NATL., No. 11 S)

4-star CB Bryce Williams (No. 331 NATL., No. 39 CB)

4-star CB Jailen Hill (No. 379 NATL., No. 41 CB)

3-star S Brennan Drummond (No. 980 NATL., No. 110 S)

Oklahoma

5-star CB Gabriel Osborne Jr. (No. 23 NATL., No. 4 CB)

4-star S Jaylen Scott (No. 298 NATL., No. 26 S)

4-star CB Mikhail McCreary (No. 322 NATL., No. 38 CB)

3-star CB Trenton Blaylock (No. 493 NATL., No. 52 CB)

3-star CB Mikyal Davis (No. 548 NATL., No. 62 CB)

Florida

4-star CB Raheem Floyd (No. 119 NATL., No. 18 CB)

4-star CB Aamaury Fountain (No. 167 NATL., No. 21 CB)

4-star CB Amare Nugent (No. 221 NATL., No. 26 CB)

3-star S Kailib Dillard (No. 449 NATL., No. 40 S)

3-star CB Kamauri Whitfield (No. 750 NATL., No. 88 CB)

South Carolina

5-star CB Joshua Dobson (No. 13 NATL., No. 3 CB)

4-star S Davion Jones (No. 147 NATL., No. 10 S)

4-star CB Kelvin Millington (No. 386 NATL., No. 42 CB)