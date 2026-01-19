Breaking down the top SEC commits in the 2027 Rivals300 rankings

As of Jan. 19, over a fifth of the top 100 prospects in the 2027 Rivals300 rankings are already committed. Of those 21 pledges, 11 have landed with an SEC program.

That’s no surprise as the perennial programs in the conference continue to prioritize blue-chippers on the high school recruiting trail. There’s a long way to go until National Signing Day, but the SEC will be featured heavily throughout the top of the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.

Below is a look at the top SEC commitments via 2027 Rivals300 recruits thus far:

5-star WR Easton Royal — Texas commit

School: Brother Martin (La.)

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 5 NATL. (No. 1 WR)

On the commitment: “What really stood out to me was the offense and the coaching staff,” Royal told Rivals’ Chad Simmons. “I love how they get the ball out on screens and also push it down the field. That fits my game really well. Relationships played an even bigger role. Coach Chris Jackson and I are really close, and our relationship is still growing. He calls me two or three times a week and we talk a lot. I love the staff, and Texas has so many great resources. It is just a great fit for me.”

5-star OT Cooper Hackett — Oklahoma commit

School: Fort Gibson (Okla.)

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 6 NATL. (No. 2 OT)

On the commitment: “It’s always felt like home,” Hackett told Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong. “I’ve been there the last two games, the environment, the locker room, it’s really a place I can feel at home. I love Coach (Brent) Venables. (Offensive line) Coach (Bill) Bedenbaugh has proven he can get me to the NFL that’s a big thing. I really want to play in the SEC. Watching (Michael) Fasusi start against Michigan is also crazy. That’s big time. You don’t get to see a lot of players do that.”

4-star EDGE Jaiden Bryant — LSU commit

School: Irmo (S.C.)

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 11 NATL. (No. 1 EDGE)

On the commitment: “Coach Lucas is a coach I trust and believe in,” Bryant told Rivals. “South Carolina wasn’t one of my first offers, but he was recruiting me before that. He started recruiting me early, and he’s like family. He’s easy to talk to, we have a nice relationship, and he’s always been a coach I knew I would love to play for.”

4-star S Kamarui Dorsey — Texas A&M commit

School: Hampton (Ga.)

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 12 NATL. (No. 1 S)

On the commitment: “What made Texas A&M right for me is that they fitted what I needed and wanted as a football player and as a regular human off the field as well,” Dorsey told Rivals. “When I say you could be yourself around everyone and everyone was so down to earth and wanted so much for me and their players that are there not only on the field but also of the field.”

4-star OT Kaeden Penny — Oklahoma commit

School: Bixby (Okla.)

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 20 NATL. (No. 5 OT)

About: A quintessential Oklahoma target, Penny has had the Sooners at the top of his board for a while and opted to pull the trigger on an early pledge last week — the same day that OU flipped elite four-star OT Cooper Hackett from Texas Tech. The 6-foot-4, 265-pounder will be in the mix to finish as a five-star prospect when it’s all said and done and looks to be another strong get for vaunted Sooners OL coach Bill Bedenbaugh.

4-star CB Donte Wright — Georgia commit

School: Long Beach Poly (Calif.)

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 21 NATL. (No. 3 CB)

On the commitment: “Georgia as a program develops at a very high level, and I think that’s what really attracts me to this program,” Wright told DawgsHQ. “Growing up, I’ve always been a Georgia fan, so now that they are recruiting me heavily, it’s very exciting.”

4-star S JayQuan Snell — Texas A&M commit

School: Waxahachie (Texas)

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 29 NATL. (No. 3 S)

On the commitment: “Honestly, they’ve taken a huge step with me over these last few weeks,” Snell told Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman. “It hasn’t just been the recruiting part; it’s the way they’ve been genuine with me and have stayed consistent. They’ve made me feel like I’m truly wanted and that I’d be a big part of what they’re building. That means a lot — because it’s not just about football; it’s about trust and relationships, too. I’ve been able to connect more with the staff, and that’s really opened my eyes to how much of a factor they can be for me moving forward.”

4-star DL Myels Smith — Texas A&M commit

School: Inglewood (Calif.)

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 31 NATL. (No. 2 DL)

On the commitment: “When I went out there what really stood out were the coaches,” Smith told Rivals’ Adam Gorney. “They have a lot of coaches at the position, they have three, and I like development a lot. That’s what I was looking for in a school. Three coaches at the position I’m in, that’s a lot of development, that’s a lot of eyes on me to watch what I do.”

4-star QB Jayce Johnson — Texas A&M commit

School: Lowndes (Ga.)

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 58 NATL. (No. 2 QB)

On the commitment: “I always knew I would commit early,” Johnson told Rivals. “I’d been talking about it for a while. I wanted to lock in before my junior season. It just felt right. The love they showed — not just to me, but to my mom, dad, and little sister — it meant a lot. I’m big on love and loyalty, and being around the people and the town in the summer really sealed it.”

4-star OT Kelsey Adams — Georgia commit

School: Langston Hughes (Ga.)

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 81 NATL. (No. 8 OT)

About: The 6-foot-5, 260-pounder had already named a top 10 list in August and has been on the road taking game visits this fall. He told Rivals’ Chad Simmons that UGA was among the schools recruiting him the hardest heading into the season and that was met with a commitment to the Dawgs on Sept. 27. “My favorite thing about Georgia is how they put players in the league. If you play there, you have a chance to make it out. They coach their players up,” Adams told Simmons in August.

Other top 2027 SEC commits

DL Elijah Patmon — Texas A&M (No. 86)

LB Omarii Sanders — Vanderbilt (No. 117)

S Jernard Albright — South Carolina (No. 119)

QB Keegan Croucher — Ole Miss (No. 130)

ATH Demare Dezeurn — Oklahoma (No. 133)

CB Raylaun Henry — Texas A&M (No. 137)

QB Peyton Houston — LSU (No. 140)

DL Kadin Fife — Tennessee (No. 167)

OT Princeton Uwaifo — Tennessee (No. 183)

CB Mikhail McCreary — Oklahoma (No. 213)

EDGE JaBarrius Garror — Alabama (No. 221)

EDGE Kaden McCarty — Texas A&M (No. 240)

TE Colt Lumpris — Alabama (No. 282)

DL Elija Harmon — Oklahoma (No. 283)

ATH Hakim Frampton — Texas A&M (No. 285)