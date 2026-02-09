Breakout forward Josh Conti's recruitment is heating up

On Thursday night, 6-foot-8 junior Josh Conti finished with 26 points and 11 rebounds. The Millbrook (NC) High School junior has strung together a breakout season, getting his overall averages up to 15.1 points and 7.2 rebounds on 50.9 percent shooting from the field. He is also shooting 39.2 percent from three.

“I am an inside and out kind of player,” Conti told Rivals. “I get to the line and execute there, knock down some mid-range jump shots, and I finish at the rim. I’m working to be an inside-and-out scorer, a good rebounder, a facilitator, and an overall team player.

“I am getting more athletic, and I’m more confident in my jump shot and stronger finishing around the rim this season. I’m more automatic on offense and more consistent, and I’m better now at the little things, you know, staying consistent at the free-throw line and finishing at the rim. My touch has always been my calling card. I’ll watch a lot of Karl Anthony Towns; he’s got a good jump shot and plays inside and out. I also watch Embiid; he’s got a good jump shot. I watch a lot of their games and their film.”

Millbrook (NC) High School has a rich basketball tradition, with deep playoff runs, State championships, and the production of numerous scholarship-level players. College basketball’s fourth all-time leading Scorer, Chris Clemons, went to Millbrook, so did UConn point guard Silas Demary, NC State wing Colt Langdon, and numerous other players.

Millbrook (NC) High School is now on a six-game win streak, moving to 6-5 overall in conference play. A lot of that has been behind the featured play of Conti. And college coaches have started to take notice of the mismatches that he is consistently causing.

Josh Conti talks recruitment

“I’m hearing a lot from Lipscomb,” Conti said. “Schools like Western Carolina, Campbell, Gardner Webb, Coastal Carolina, and there are a few more. I’m hearing from schools like that.”

As Josh Conti’s recruitment is starting to pick up, he is starting to think about visits and getting on campuses.

“I’m looking to set some things up during the summer,” Conti said. “Toward the end of the summer, and into the fall, is when I would like to take some visits and really get to know these coaches and the schools that are interested in me.

And as the schools start coming in to recruit Conti, he knows what he is looking for as he starts to build relationships with the coaches.

“I want to go somewhere that I am wanted,” Conti said. “A program that is going to be secure. I don’t want to go somewhere, just be there for a year, and then have to redshirt and transfer out. I want to commit to a school. There is a lot of chaos right now, and I want to be able to go play for a coach who believes in me and builds my game up to really be ready at the next level.”