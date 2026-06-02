Brent Key, Georgia Tech score big commitment from four-star LB Braden Gordon

Georgia Tech entered the weekend in a tight battle with Kentucky for four-star linebacker Braden Gordon.

By the time Gordon left Atlanta, the decision was made.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound linebacker from Montgomery (Ala.) The Montgomery Academy committed to Brent Key and the Yellow Jackets following his official visit, giving Georgia Tech another significant recruiting win.

The Yellow Jackets had already positioned themselves near the top of his list, but the official visit provided the final confirmation he needed.

“I had a feeling going into the visit there was a good chance I could commit,” Gordon told Rivals. “Talking to the other players there felt really good. I wanted to come in with other talented players because that’s how you win. That is what I am doing with Georgia Tech.

“Spending more time with the coaching staff and diving deeper into the defensive scheme helped too.”

A major turning point came during his meetings with Georgia Tech’s defensive staff.

“It was my first time really talking and hearing the defensive coordinator (Jason Semore) talk. Learning his philosophy and his system really locked me in.

“He’s a football guy. He’s a very smart football mind and he knows what he wants. His system is made for players to make plays and show their talent. That’s the kind of system I want to be in.”

Georgia Tech never let up

Georgia Tech’s relentless pursuit also stood out throughout the recruiting process.

“They made sure I knew I was a top priority for them,” Gordon said. “They never showed me that I wasn’t important. The staff just kept on me and kept on me.”

Kentucky emerged as Georgia Tech’s biggest competition and even held the lead at one point.

“At one point, Kentucky did have the lead. It was 50-50 for a while, but as me and my family started thinking about it more and talking about it more, it started leaning toward Georgia Tech. Then this weekend topped it off.”

Head coach Brent Key played a major role in the decision as well.

“He’s a program builder,” Gordon said. “He changed the culture there. He’s a good person and wants the best for all his players, not only on the football field but as people. He’s genuine and straightforward.”

Gordon believes the Yellow Jackets are positioned to continue climbing under Key’s leadership.

“I see them as a playoff team for years to come,” he said.

In the end, three factors separated Georgia Tech from the rest of the field.

“The direction of the program under Coach Key, the long-term success Georgia Tech provides with its degree and the relationship with Coach Pope.

“Coach Pope really made a big impression on me. He showed me he can help me become a better player, get me where I need to go and make me a better person.”