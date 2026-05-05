Brian Hartline lands first WR commit at USF, going to New Jersey for playmaker Austin Busso

Oradell (NJ) Bergen Catholic receiver Austin Busso tells Rivals he has committed to USF.

The 6-foot, 180-pound Busso becomes the first pass catcher to commit to new head coach Brian Hartline and the staff in the 2027 cycle.

Hartline built a reputation for being the top receivers coach in the country during his time at Ohio State and he looks forward to having exciting playmakers in his new offense at South Florida.

Busso fits the bill, turning 40 receptions into 881 yards and 11 touchdowns as a junior, averaging 22 yards per catch.

“I knew USF was home when I first visited and I wanna play for Coach Hartline because I know he will develop me into the best player I can be and I know he will make me a better man off the field,” Busso said. He visited twice.

“What also made me choose was how loyal Coach White and Coach Hartline have been. They’ve been recruiting me since they were at the schools before USF. And I also love how honest they have been with me. I also feel like I will excel in that USF offense ran by Coach Beck.”

Busso will be back at USF for his official visit the weekend of May 29. He is commit No. 2 in the 2027 class joining quarterback James Perrone.