Bruce Branch III commits to BYU: What is the 5-star SF bringing to the Cougars?

Kevn Young got his man on Monday when Bruce Branch III became the third high school player to commit to BYU in this cycle. Branch ultimately chose the Cougars over a final group that also included programs like USC and Kansas.

Branch will join four-star small forward Dean Rueckert and three-star center Will Openshaw in the cycle. Let’s go through what Branch’s commitment means for BYU.

Who is Bruce Branch III

Bruce Branch III is a 6-foot-7, 190-pound small forward at Prolific (FL) Prep. He is currently Rivals’ No. 13-ranked player and No. 5 small forward in the Rivals150. He is currently ranked No. 10 overall in the Industry Ranking.

Playing this summer with the Compton Magic program on the Adidas 3SSB Circuit, Branch averaged 14.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game. The lengthy wing shot 44.2 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from three during circuit play. After winning back-to-back state titles at his previous school, Perry (AZ) High, Branch is playing his final year at Prolific (FL) Prep on the Grind Session.

“Man, one thing that I’m seeing is my jump shot got 100 percent better since last year at Perry (high school),” Branch told Rivals. “I’ve been feeling more confident and comfortable, you know, shooting off the dribble, three-pointers, mid-ranges, and just catch and shoot. Overall, my jump shot and getting to my spots.

“I want to get to my spots. I want to be able to score anytime I want. Anytime we need a bucket, you know, just get the ball to me. That’s the player I want to be known as.”

What he brings to BYU

What you see with Bruce Branch III’s game is his connectivity as a wing. Bringing that lengthy 6-foot-7 frame into play, you see a player who can knock down a spot shot, move the ball along in the half-court, and guard multiple spots on the floor.

There is a lot of intrigue with his upside as a prospect because you see the versatility he could provide as he continues to develop. Defensively might be the most intriguing aspect of his game currently. Branch carries a plus wing span to go with mobility and some athletic fluidity. You can see, as he continues to learn angles and leverage, his upside as a defender who could scale up or down a lineup from the wing position. He has natural timing and some pop in there.

Offensively, Branch is becoming a steady spot shooter. Someone who can pull gravity, keeping a defender attached, and provide spacing on the floor. He is at his best shooting with his feet set. Currently, there is not much self-creation in his bag. He is developing the dribble pull-ups, and most of his drives are straight lines. Getting some counters on the move would be a quality next step for him.

Branch is a quality athlete with solid twitch. He also does not force things and has shown he can do well playing off others. Branch has never been on a team (AAU or high school) where he has been forced to be the alpha. He has consistently been a floor-raiser for his group on both ends of the floor.

The physical attributes carry the day; he has a unique blend of size, athleticism, and length. Even with his game still needing to be developed, given his youth, skill base, and physical traits, you can clearly see the long-term upside he brings.

Branch on BYU

In a previous interview with Rivals, Bruce Branch III discussed his thoughts on the BYU program.

“I’ve talked to AJ (Dybantsa),” Branch said. “He was just talking about the experience as a BYU student. You know, it’s interesting, but again, I’m not really focused on college yet. It’s Prolific. I want to be the first to win Chipotle Nationals with this team. That’s the reason I came here.”