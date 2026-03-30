BYU adds commitment from 2027 athlete Tytan DeJong

Herriman (Utah) Mountain Ridge three-star athlete Tytan DeJong has committed to BYU.

He chose the in-state Cougars over offers from the likes of Michigan, Purdue, Cal, Utah and Stanford.

DeJong is the No. 961 overall prospect and No. 53 athlete in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 15 player in Utah.

The two-way Beehive State star plays linebacker and wide receiver at the high school level. He announced his decision on Monday afternoon via social media:

“First, I want to thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and my family for giving me the opportunity to be the person and player that I am today. That being said after lots of thought and prayer I am excited to announce my commitment to BYU.”

As a junior for Mountain Ridge, DeJong logged 814 offensive snaps and tallied 1,054 total yards, 77 receptions and eight touchdowns. As a linebacker, he had 20 tackles, four pass deflections and eight quarterback hurries.

DeJong was officially offered by BYU in January. He returned to campus later that month and also watched the Cougars defeat Utah in the Holy War last season. He becomes commitment No. 1 in the 2027 cycle for Kalani Sitake and the Cougars.

More on BYU Recruiting

Last month, BYU officially inked a top-25 class. The Cougars finished at No. 25 in the 2026 Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings, good for No. 3 in the Big 12.

Seven blue-chippers sat atop the class, but the headliner is Folsom (Calif.) four-star quarterback Ryder Lyons. He chose the Cougars over Oregon and plenty others. Lyons finished as the No. 52 overall prospect and No. 6 QB in the nation. Rivals’ Director of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power wrote this of Lyons:

“Lyons plays the position with a fearless, playmaking mentality that stands out among his peers. The 6-foot-2, 220-pounder is seemingly most comfortable playing outside of structure. Lyons thrives in chaos, showing creativity when plays break down and consistently finding ways to extend plays. Lyons keeps his eyes downfield while evading pressure, baiting defenders with his movement before finding open targets downfield. He’s a stocky, strong quarterback who’s difficult to bring down and adds value as a runner, capable of breaking tackles and creating explosive plays on scrambles or designed runs.”

Other top signees headed to Provo include: Saint George (Utah) Pine View four-star tight end Brock Harris, American Fork (Utah) Lone Peak four-star interior offensive lineman Bott Mulitalo, Englewood (Colo.) Cherry Creek four-star tight end Ty Goettsche and Salt Lake City Olympus four-star linebacker Adam Bywater.