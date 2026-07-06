BYU stays hot, lands versatile two-way athlete Peyton Higginson

Salem (Utah) Salem Hills athlete Peyton Higginson has committed to BYU and broke down why he chose the Cougars.

BYU is on a nice run right now and just picked up another key piece to their ’27 recruiting class. Higginson is a talented two-way athlete who chose the Cougs after narrowing his list to also include Michigan and Utah State.

“I’m very excited about my decision and exited to be a Coug,” Higginson said. “The feeling I had the first time I was around the team was special, it was like no other place that I visited.

“The coaching staff is full of amazing coaches and amazing people as well. BYU is close to home and the amount of support from the community that I have put BYU over the top for me.”

Higginson is currently rated a high three-star with an 88 Rating and the No. 22 athlete in the country. He’s getting looks at receiver and safety but said he was recruited by BYU to play safety.

As a junior, he totaled 81 tackles and picked off three passes from his safety spot and also caught 40 balls for 574 yards and nine touchdowns.

BYU aggressively pursued Higginson and was on him longer than any other school. Former defensive coordinator Jay Hill originally recruited him before leaving for Michigan and then new DC Kelly Poppinga took over the recruitment.

Head coach Kalani Sitake was also personally involved in the recruitment and the staff was able to keep Higginson home.

Over the last week and a half, BYU has won huge recruiting battles in landing edge Uhila Wolfgramm, offensive tackle Kyle Nabrotzky and wide out Blake Wong.

“BYU has landed some studs and I’m just really grateful and honored to be a part of this recruiting class,” Higginson said.