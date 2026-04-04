Cal and Tosh Lupoi set for big group of visitors for Saturday

After a strong contingent of recruits visited on Friday, Cal isn’t sitting idly by on Saturday.

Another big group of visitors will be in Berkeley for the Bears practice.

Several are players who visited on Friday, like Scottsdale (Ariz.) Notre Dame Prep and Bear commit linebacker Gunnar Perry, Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman four-star cornerback Hayden Stepp, Ewa Beach (Hawaii) Campbell four-star lineman Isaiah Bertola, La Verne (Calif.) Damien running back Malachi McFarland, Los Angeles (Calif.) Marquez athlete Elijah Staples, Akron (Ohio) Archbishop Hoban linebacker Brayton Feister, Orange (Calif.) Lutheran lineman Lucas Rhoa and Temecula (Calif.) Chaparral lineman Calvin Moala.

But plenty of new names will be there, headlined by Turlock (Calif.) offensive lineman Avery Michael, a commit to Oregon.

He won’t be the only big namer there- Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy receiver Zion White, Santa Ana (California.) Mater Dei offensive lineman Lex Mailingi, Santa Margarita (Calif.) safety Pole Moala and Riverside (Calif.) Notre Dame cornerback Darius Johnson will also be there.

Cal will also have Temecula (Calif.) Oak Hills defensive lineman Sione Felila, Poplarville (Miss.) defensive lineman Sam LeJeune and San Francisco (Calif.) Archbishop Riordan offensive lineman Lopeti Malupo on hand.

San Rafael (Calif.) tight end Will Healy and Granite Bay (Calif.) quarterback Dominic Cattolico will also be there.

And underclassmen of note, Danville (Calif.) San Ramon Valley cornerback Dietrick Burks and receiver David Plunkett are also expected at practice.