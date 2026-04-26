Cal flips in-state RB Jaxsen Stokes from Oklahoma

Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon three-star running back Jaxsen Stokes has flipped his commitment from Oklahoma to Cal, according to Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett.

Pledged to the Sooners since Nov. 7, Stokes is now set to stay in the Golden State at the next level.

He is the No. 571 overall prospect and No. 51 RB in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 51 player in California.

The 6-foot-10, 175-pounder is the second running back prospect to back off a pledge to OU following the departure of position coach DeMarco Murray. He had previously solidified his commitment to the Sooners after the news broke regarding Murray’s departure in February.

“To this point, I’m fully committed and I just saw the news,” Stokes told Rivals’ Adam Gorney. “It’s unfortunate but that’s how things go. Football has turned into a business especially at this level and people have to do what they have to do. Things happen.

“I just have to move on. I’m still grateful for what he did in my recruitment. I’ve been talking to him for about three years since my freshman year. I’m still locked in with Oklahoma and the university. I chose the university first and people beside him on the staff especially coach (Brent) Venables being the head guy. I still have faith in that university.”

Stokes’ recruitment has been lowkey this spring, but new Cal head coach Tosh Lupoi and Co. have been stacking pledges and building momentum on the trail. The Bears have now pulled off a big-time flip, adding to a class that ranks inside the top 25 of the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.

More on Cal Recruiting

There’s a newfound confidence surrounding the Golden Bears on the recruiting trail under Lupoi and the new staff. With Stokes now in the mix, Cal has nine commits in its class.

Stokes is the fourth commit of the month for the ACC program. The top-ranked member of the class also pledged this month in Westlake Village (Calif.) four-star wide receiver Charles Davis. The 6-foot-5 pass-catcher now ranks as the No. 127 recruit and No. 21 WR in the nation.

“Charles Davis had a great showing at the Under Armour Los Angeles camp and is a big super athletic pass catcher,” Rivals’ Charles Power recently said of the receiver. “He really has mismatch ability with his combination of size and speed, which registers as elite at the position. He’s around 6’5, runs in the low 4.4s and plays that speed on Friday nights. Just a ton of upside and a huge get for Tosh Lupoi early in his tenure at Cal.”

Davis is one of three four-stars in the class, alongside Sutter (Calif.) EDGE Troy Bowens and Chatsworth Sierra Canyon safety Myles Baker, a teammate of Stokes. Both are top-300 prospects.

The up-to-date Cal class, which now also ranks No. 4 in the ACC, can be seen here.