Cal lands a commitment from touted 2027 RB AJ Sanders

Cal is in the midst of a star-studded weekend.

The Golden Bears just bolstered their 2027 recruiting class with some star power from Texas.

Cal has added a commitment from touted 2027 RB AJ Sanders, who committed to Tosh Lupoi and the staff on Saturday morning.

Sanders logged visits to TCU, Houston, LSU, Florida and now Cal over the last month and change.

His time visiting Berkley moved the needle significantly.

Before returning back to Texas, Sanders locked in his commitment.

“It just felt like home,” Sanders told Rivals.

“It’s a beautiful place with great people everywhere,” he continued. “I loved the energy!”

More on the big weekend at Cal from Rivals’ Brandon Huffman here.