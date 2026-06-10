Cal lands big commitment from four-star OL Isaiah Bertola, 'It just felt like home.'

Ewa Beach (Hawaii) Campbell offensive lineman Isaiah Bertola has committed to Cal and broke down why he chose the Bears.

After officially visited Berkeley over the weekend, Bertola decided he was ready to shut down his recruitment and committed to the Bears.

“It felt like home for me,” Bertola said. “I’ve been there twice now and both visits were amazing. They were the best visits I took because of the incredible family feel and how strong my comfort level was with the players and coaches.

“I have so many great relationships in place at Cal so it was so easy to bond and connect. I know a lot of guys from the Islands, a lot of Poly’s (Polynesian) including my old quarterback (Jaron Keawe Sagapolutel) so I feel great about my decision.”

Bertola officially visited USC last week and was set to check out Texas and BYU over the next two weeks. He will no longer take those trips and said he’s locked in with the Bears.

“I’m shutting it down, I’m taking any more visits,” Bertola said. “When I was at Cal, I knew that was it for me, there was no need to look around any more.

“There’s just so much unconditional love at Cal and that’s what I was looking for. It’s a great school where I can develop under a great coaching staff and get a great education as well.”

Cal OL coach Famika Anae was the lead recruiter for Bertola.

“He’s from Hawaii so we hit it off right away,” Bertola said. “I really like coach Anae a lot, we have a strong connection in place and I can’t wait to play for him.

“I had some great choices and great schools but in the end, I followed my heart and it led me to Cal. It was family over everything and Cal had what I was looking for.”

Bertola is a significant pickup for Cal and is one of the top tackle prospects in the country. He’s currently a four-star and the No. 360 player nationally in the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services.

He’s even higher in the Rivals 300 and checks in as the No. 227 prospect in the country and the No. 19 offensive tackle.