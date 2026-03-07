Cal lands commitment from 2027 WR Blake Gunter

Southlake Carroll (Texas) three-star wide receiver Blake Gunter has committed to Cal, he announced on Saturday.

He chose the Bears over Baylor and other offers from the likes of SMU, Pitt, UCLA and Wake Forest.

Gunter is the No. 146 wide receiver and No. 134 player in Texas in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He ranks No. 1,101 overall.

New head coach Tosh Lupoi and Co. got Gunter over to Berkeley for a visit at the end of January. He’s now set to head out West at the next level.

Gunter brings Cal’s 2027 class up to three commits. He flanks Sacramento Grant Union three-star defensive lineman Giovanni Hodge and Cave Creek (Ariz.) Notre Dame Prep three-star linebacker Gunnar Perry.

As a junior, Gunter put up some serious numbers for one of the best high school football programs in the Lone Star State. He hauled in 68 receptions and turned them into 1,224 yards and 18 touchdowns. He also rushed for a pair of scores.

There’s some newfound energy on the recruiting trail in Berkeley as Lupoi and his staff work to snag some momentum. Earlier this week, Rivals’ Greg Biggins built a dream class for the Bears this cycle.

“Cal has everything in place to recruit at a high level and it goes beyond Lupoi,” Biggins wrote. “The coaching staff is young and aggressive and the support staff led by GM Ron Rivera, Player Personnel Director Marshall Cherrington and Director of Recruiting Benji Palu are names we constantly hear from top recruits.”

Last cycle, Cal finished with the No. 52 class in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings. Expectations are higher this time around.