Cal lands commitment from 4-star WR Zion White

From the Golden State to the Islands to the Sunshine State, back to the Islands and now back to the Golden State.

It is a full circle moment for Mililani (Hawaii) receiver Zion White.

White announced his commitment to Cal after taking an official visit to Berkeley.

“Honestly, I had been thinking about it and I’m grateful for this opportunity and I’m excited to get up there and make an immediate impact,” said White.

It winds down a ride that saw him move from Southern California to Hawaii as a youngster, then make the move to Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy for his junior season.

White chose to return to Hawaii for his senior season but will return to his native California for college.

He had focused on three schools, Cal, North Carolina and Washington, but the Bears, who have made major in-roads in Hawaii, where White spent much of his life, prioritized him.

And his visit to Berkeley sealed the deal.

A four-star in the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services, White is the No. 194 overall player, the No. 29 receiver nationally and the No. 2 recruit in Hawaii in 2027.

White played in last year’s Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando and also played in the Polynesian Bowl in Honolulu.