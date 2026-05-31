Cal lands OL Joshua Bunni on official visit

As easy as A-B-C.

From Australia to Berkeley from Cardinal Newman, Santa Rosa (Calif.) Cardinal Newman offensive lineman Joshua Bunni committed to Cal on Sunday morning.

The Australia native, he moved to the U.S. last fall to play in the North Bay at Cardinal Newman, took his official visit to Berkeley over the weekend and told the Bears on Saturday that he was in.

On Sunday morning, he let the world, literally, know he was committing to Cal.

“I committed to Cal,” said Bunni.

The Bears had been working hard on him for months, since offering.

He has strong ties to Hawaii, where offensive line coach Famika Anae is from, and he recruited him.

“I have a great relationship with coach Famika and all of the Cal coaches,” Bunni told Rivals.

Bunni actually had his real breakout at the Warriors 4 Youth Showcase in Hawaii in January and when that film went public, offers came in.

That’s largely because he didn’t get to play as a junior – his move to the US prevented him from suiting up for Cardinal Newman per CIF-NCS rules, so he was limited to camps.

But he’d never played football before – he grew up in Australia playing rugby.

Yet he quickly took to football, crowning it off with a really good showing at last month’s Rivals Camp in San Francisco.

Several offers came in, but the Bears ultimately landed him.

And he’s excited to join the Bears.

“What a crazy day for Cal,” said Bunni. “We landed a crazy recruiting class as I’m sure you can see with all these guys.”