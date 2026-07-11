Cal makes late surge to land commitment from OL DaJohn Yarborough

Rivals Football Recruiting
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Curated by editors
- FOOTBALL RECRUITING Monshun Sales picks July 17 decision date, finalists still in active NIL talks
- FOOTBALL RECRUITINGFour-star LB Roman Igwebuike commits to Notre Dame adding to No. 2 ranked recruiting class
- FOOTBALL RECRUITINGFrom childhood visits to commitment day: 4-star DL Seth Tillman chooses Clemson
- FOOTBALL RECRUITING Intel: Mustangs will be aggressive for flips this fall, new predictions for SMU to land elite 2028 prospects