Cal stays in the Bay to land DB Jeovanni Henley

San Mateo (Calif.) Serra safety Jeovanni Henley won’t be going far for college.

Henley announced his commitment to nearby Cal on Saturday afternoon.

He narrowed it down to five schools- BYU, Cal, Penn State, Texas and Washington.

But the Bears continued to have a steady presence in his recruitment.

He was offered by the previous staff, under Justin Wilcox, but the new staff, headed largely by assistant general manager Marshall Cherrington, under Tosh Lupoi, continued to pursue him.

Yet, the groundwork was laid when Tupou was at Oregon, where he first started recruiting Henley.

“I feel like it was them because back when coach Tosh was at Oregon, he believed in me from the start of sophomore year and the relationship I had with him was great,” said Henley.

Henley was there in January for their Elite Junior Day and Cal had done in-homes with him in May.

They were at the Serra-De La Salle Showcase to watch him (De La Salle is the alma mater of Lupoi and Serra is coached by another DLS alum in Patrick Walsh) and made him a priority.

Now the Bears land yet another Northern California product, their fifth in all, and their second from the Bay Area.

And he’s eager to be developed by the Bear coaches.

“The development they have as a coaching staff is something I really love,” said Henley. “And I believe I will be able to play freshman year.”