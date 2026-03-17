California 4-star corner Duvay Williams sets another West Coast official visit

Gardena (Calif.) Serra defensive back Duvay Williams set up his third official visit to a school we haven’t heard mentioned a ton in his recruitment up to this point,

Williams is among the top two-way athletes in the country although he’s being recruited primarily as a corner. He’s rated the No. 113 player nationally in the in the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services, as well as the No. 15 corner in the country.

Williams recruitment has been interesting to watch. He was considered close to a USC lock at this time a year ago and then for awhile, he looked destined to leave the region.

That could still happen but Williams now has all three of his official visits set up with schools out West.

“I just set Arizona State for April 16,” Williams said. “I’ve always had interest in UCLA but things have picked up now that coach Meat (Demetrice Martin) is there. I’ve known him since my freshman year and he was talking to me a lot when he was at UCLA last year. I

“’ve been to ASU before and I have interest for sure so I’m excited to get back out there. Coach Ward the DC and the rest of the staff have been showing me a lot of love too. They’re excited to have me on campus so it should be a good time.”

Williams had already set up official trips to Cal June 5 and UCLA June 19. Both schools have bene surging in Williams’ recruitment over the last few months.

The Bears really made a move after he attended Cal’s Premier Day back in late January.

“I really liked it out at Cal, the visit definitely moved them up for me,” Williams said. “The coaches were real and you can feel the direction the program is headed, especially with the experience they have at the NFL level.

“They made it clear how I’d fit and the opportunity to come in and make an early impact. They like me at corner but want to have some offensive packages for me too so I’m excited to get back up there.”

Williams has made it to UCLA’s campus multiple times since the new staff led by head coach Bob Chesney took over the program.

“The new UCLA staff has been great including head coach Bob Chesney,” Williams said. “They’re recruiting me hard and I’m building a really good relationship with the entire staff there.

“It’s close to home and I’m planning to go back up for spring practice in addition to my official visit. I like them a lot right now.”

One team out of the region that has a real shot to land Williams is Miami. He plans to take an unofficial visit April 11 and the Canes should lock in an official visit as well. Miami DB coach Will Harris is Williams’ lead recruiter here.

“I like Will Harris a lot, I feel like a high priority at Miami,” Williams said. “We’re really close and I love what Miami is doing. They have a great program, great coaching staff and I know I would fit in really well there.”

In addition, schools like Tennessee, Texas A&M, Washington and LSU are still involved and could get a visit later this spring.