California is loaded with elite talent in the 2027 recruiting cycle

Many continue to question California’s spot on the mantle of states that produce the most high school football talent. It’s been a fair examination at times, but the 2027 cycle looks like a loaded one in the Golden State.

It’s early, but as of Jan. 12, California is home to 35 blue-chip prospects, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. That includes nine top-100 recruits.

Below is a look at the top 2027 prospects in California early on in the cycle:

School: Cathedral Catholic

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 16 NATL. (No. 1 S)

Last month, Fa’alave-Johnson named his top 10 schools. He then told Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett that Alabama and USC were the two programs setting the pace heading into the new year. The Trojans are currently trending for the five-star, according to the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine. Rivals’ Adam Gorney had more on Fa’alave-Johnson’s top schools last month.

2. DL Marcus Fakatou

School: Orange Lutheran

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 29 NATL. (No. 2 DL)

The 6-foot-7, 295-pounder reclassified from the 2028 cycle and instantly slots in as one of the nation’s best in the 2027 class. He plays for a top program in the state and has his choice of elite college programs. Nebraska, Notre Dame and USC are among those who got Fakatou to campus for a visit back in the fall. The Fighting Irish currently have the edge in the Rivals RPM.

3. DL Kasi Currie

School: Sierra Canyon

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 35 NATL. (No. 3 DL)

Currie continues to maneuver through his recruiting process and he told Rivals’ Adam Gorney on Monday that he’s got three January visits on the docket. USC currently has the edge on the Rivals RPM, but a slew of SEC and Big Ten programs will look to snatch the momentum this spring.

4. CB Duvay Williams

School: Junipero Serra

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 36 NATL. (No. 4 CB)

Williams impressed at the Navy All-American Bowl last week in San Antonio and he remains one of the top defensive backs in the nation. Once again, USC has the early edge, per the Rivals RPM. The likes of Texas, Alabama and Notre Dame also figure to be in the mix as Williams works closer toward a college decision.

5. CB Donte Wright — Georgia commit

School: Long Beach Poly

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 38 NATL. (No. 5 CB)

Georgia made an early surge in Wright’s recruitment and he decided to commit to the Bulldogs at the end of June. That pledge has remained sturdy since, though he is planning to visit other programs. Last month, he told Rivals’ Greg Biggins that Oregon and Miami are among those pushing for a flip.

6. CB Juju Johnson

School: Long Beach Poly

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 43 NATL. (No. 6 CB)

Johnson and Wright form the best defensive back duo in the nation for the Jackrabbits in Long Beach. The 5-foot-10, 160-pound Johnson could be eyeing a different destination than his teammate. Oklahoma is currently trending heavily in the Rivals RPM, while Nebraska and USC are other programs near the top of his process.

7. WR Quentin Hale

School: Centennial

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 51 NATL. (No. 7 WR)

The 6-foot-3 pass-catcher is transferring to Centennial for his senior season next fall. He tallied 12 touchdowns as a junior and has continued to see his stock rise as an elite receiver. Oklahoma is in the mix with Hale, too, though USC, Texas and Nebraska are among his other suitors entering the new year.

8. TE Rahzario Edwards

School: Grant Union

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 66 NATL. (No. 4 TE)

When speaking with Rivals’ Adam Gorney last month, Edwards tabbed Alabama, Oregon, Ole Miss and USC as the programs that have made the biggest impact to date. It’s the Rebels that currently have the slight edge in the Rivals RPM. Edwards’ recruitment is one that will continue to garner buzz as he nears his senior campaign next fall.

9. CB Aaryn Washington — USC commit

School: Mater Dei

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 80 NATL. (No. 9 CB)

Washington is the latest top Golden State recruit to come off the board. He pledged to the in-state Trojans ahead of the Navy All-American Bowl over the weekend. USC continues to strengthen its pipeline with Mater Dei, the most notable high school program in California and perhaps the nation. Washington became USC’s first commit in the 2027 cycle.

10. ATH Demare Dezeurn — Oklahoma commit

School: Palisades

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 102 NATL. (No. 7 ATH)

Oklahoma’s first foray into the Golden State this cycle came in September when it landed a commitment from Dezeurn. He’s now one of four California recruits pledged to the Sooners early on in the cycle. OU has a top-three class nationally and just landed four-star EDGE Taven Epps over the weekend, too.

Other top California recruits in the 2027 cycle

11. EDGE Taven Epps — Oklahoma commit

12. QB Brady Edmunds — Ohio State commit

13. S Gavin Williams

14. DL Elija Harmon — Oklahoma commit

15. EDGE Troy Bowens

16. CB Jailen Hill

17. S Khalil Terry — Notre Dame commit

18. DL Jon Ioane

19. S Isala Wily-Ava

20. WR Nico Bland — Arizona State commit