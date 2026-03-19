Calling My Shot: Texas, LSU, Nebraska, USC & more predicted to land top recruits out West

Earlier in the week, I posted a ‘calling my shot’ commitment prediction story, see here- Calling My Shots

The first list focused mainly on the high end four-star prospects ranked in the Rivals 300 plus two flip predictions and an early 2028 forecast

Today we’ll look at 10 more players, including a few high three-star prospects that could be making their commitments in the next month.

Just for the fun of it, we added a pair of very early 2028 predictions as well although we don’t think a commitment from either player is imminent.

4-star DB Duvay Williams

Williams currently has official trips lined up with Arizona State, Cal and UCLA. We expect Miami to get one as well. This one is very tough to predict, hence the 10% confidence level. Williams typically plays things close to the vest in terms of naming leaders and really the only way to know is to, ‘follow the visits.’ He attended Cal’s Junior Day back in January and immediately set up an official trip. The Bears are all in on Williams and this just looks like a natural fit for both sides right now.

Prediction: Cal

Confidence level: 10%

Biggest competition: UCLA

4-star DL Jon Ioane

Ioane has a final five of Cal, Penn State, Stanford, UCLA and Washington. He’s closing in on a decision and we expect it to happen at some point this month. The Huskies and Bears have distanced themselves a bit here but I like Washington to win out. They have been on him hard for the last two years and he’s coming off of Washington’s Junior Day and then decided to shut things down, always a good sign for said team.

Prediction: Washington

Confidence level: 75%

Biggest competition: Cal

4-star DB Myles Baker

Baker has official visits to LSU, Cal and Stanford and unofficial visits set to Alabama, Oregon, Ohio State and UCLA. He was just at Cal earlier in the week and has an official visit locked in as well. It’s still very early in his recruitment but as of today, we lean slightly to LSU. The Tigers and Corey Raymond are making a strong push and we know Baker has no issues leaving the region as Michigan was the clear leader at this time a year ago. He was wowed on an unofficial visit to Baton Rogue back in January and has a former teammate, Havon Finney, on campus. Don’t sleep on Cal here though. Tosh Lupoi is personally involved in this recruitment and few do it better. This one is far from over.

Prediction: LSU

Confidence level: 10%

Biggest competition: Cal

4-star WR Ty Johnson

Arizona has a couple of things going for them in this recruitment. They’re recruiting Johnson harder than anyone and have developed very strong relationships with him over the last year. On top of that, we like where the Cats sit with Johnson’s Crean Lutheran teammate and close friend, quarterback Caden Jones. He has an official visit locked in for June and although UCLA is making a push and also has an official visit set, our pick is on Arizona.

Prediction: Arizona

Confidence level: 40%

Biggest competition: UCLA

4-star DB Malakai Taufoou

Washington is making this one close but we still like where the Bears are at right now. Cal has been the team to beat for well over a year and that lead only strengthened once Tosh Lupoi was hired. He has been on campus multiple times, is close with several members of the coaching staff and has talked up his comfort level as well as the fit in the defense. Penn State and UCLA are involved as well and should get official visits but everyone is chasing the Bears right now.

Prediction: Cal

Confidence level: 40%

Biggest competition: Washington

4-star DB Jailen Hill

Hill is another tough read as his recruitment has already taken several twists and turns. There was a time when we thought Indiana was leading and a commitment was imminent. We know he’s very high on USC and Notre Dame and has been to both campuses multiple times. The school recruiting him the hardest right now is Nebraska. His most recent visit was to Lincoln and with every visit, his interest seems to grow stronger and stronger. Hill has connected well with the coaching staff and the ‘college town’ vibe has hit home with him as well.

Prediction: Nebraska

Confidence level: 20%

Biggest competition: USC

Washington is on a mini-heater right now and Wily-Ava is another player we think they currently lead for. He has a big Michigan visit coming up in April and Arizona State has been a constant in his recruitment. Saying that, no one has recruited him harder or longer than the Huskies. Taylor Mays has quickly established himself as one of the best recruiters in the region and the entire Husky staff as a whole has done a great job recruiting the Bosco program.

Prediction: Washington

Confidence level: 50%

Biggest competition: Arizona State

4-star TE Zac Fares

Fares has official trips lined up with Texas, UNLV, UCLA and Cal. He has already been to all four campuses but we like the Longhorns in this race right now. UCLA is making a push and Fares really talked up the new staff following a visit last month. Saying that, Texas is sitting in pole position heading in to the visits. He really likes TE coach Jeff Banks, loves the fit in the offense as well as the big stage the Longhorns play on.

Prediction: Texas

Confidence level: 60%

Biggest competition: UCLA

3-star RB Duece Jones Drew

Jones Drew has very strong ties to the UCLA program as the son of former Bruin All-American running back Maurice Jones Drew. UCLA is recruiting him aggressively and the family really likes RB coach AJ Steward. Jones Drew was at UCLA’s Junior Day last month and a commitment seemed like more a matter of when, not if. A decision is expected within the month and UCLA is a heavy leader at this point.

Prediction: UCLA

Confidence level: 75%

Biggest competition: Cal

3-star LB Josiah Poyer

There are a couple of ‘commit predictions’ in for USC with Poyer and although I wasn’t ready to pull that trigger just yet, I do think the Trojans are the team to beat at this time. Notre Dame is the toughest competition and somewhat of a dream school for Poyer. He’s planning to visit this Spring and the Irish will likely get an official trip as well. UCLA and Cal are two others we like here but USC is close to home, he’s been on campus multiple times and the Trojans staff is making him a high priority.

Prediction: USC

Confidence level:

Biggest competition: Notre Dame

Early 2028 Predictions

OL Austin Attalah

The Longhorns have yet to offer Attalah but once they do and we can’t imagine they won’t, they will jump to the top of his board. Attalah has a ton of family in Texas and grew up a die hard fan of the program. He visits the state every year although he has yet to visit the Austin campus. Attalah is a great looking tackle prospect and has picked up scholarship offers over the last month from schools like USC, UCLA, Notre Dame, Miami, Oregon and Texas A&M to name a few.

Prediction: Texas

Confidence level: 20%

Biggest competition: UCLA

DB Brandon Nash

Nash has already been to Ohio State twice and the Buckeyes are in a good spot. Arizona State and Washington are high on the list and Oklahoma should get a spring visit as well. The talented safety will also visit Ohio State once more and if the visit goes well, it won’t shock us if Nash decides to shut things down before his junior year.

Prediction: Ohio State

Confidence level: 20%

Biggest competition: Washington