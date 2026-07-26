4-star SF Carson Crawford down to 5 schools

Carson Crawford, a four-star small forward in the 2027 class, has narrowed his list of offers to five schools, he told Rivals. Moving forward, the 6-foot-6 rising senior out of Fleming Island (FL) will consider Arizona State, Florida State, Ole Miss, Providence, and Syracuse.

He has scheduled his first two official visits and goes in-depth on each of his finalists here.

Crawford is coming off a Nike EYBL Peach Jam championship with the Florida Rebels, where he averaged 7.9 points and 8.1 rebounds per game while shooting better than 55% from the field during the title run.

He is ranked as the No. 45 overall recruit in the 2027 class and the No. 10 ranked small forward, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an average of all three major recruiting media companies (Rivals, ESPN, 247Sports).

Before trimming his list, Carson Crawford also received offers from Texas A&M, South Florida, Georgia, Florida Atlantic, FAMU, Virginia Tech, and others.



