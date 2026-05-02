CB Carter Jamison commits to Tennessee

Fairburn (Ga.) Creekside cornerback Carter Jamison announced his commitment to Tennessee on Saturday. He chose the Volunteers from a top three that included USF and Wake Forest, but the three-star prospect also held offers from programs such as Colorado State, East Carolina, Liberty, UNLV and Western Michigan.

“At Tennessee, I get to play on a big stage,” he said. “I got the offer on Feb. 17 and I have been there once in the spring. They offer good and hard coaching.

“I like the defense and how I fit. They like me at nickel, and I already play that position, so it will be a good move.”

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Jamison connected with Tennessee cornerbacks coach Derek Jones during the recruiting process.

“I like Coach Jones a lot,” Jamison said. “He is a good football coach but will also make me a better man.”

Rivals rates the 5-foot-11, 175-pound defensive back as a three-star prospect with an 87 grade. He ranks as the No. 93 cornerback in the 2027 class and No. 92 prospect in the state of Georgia.