CB Dylan Haley commits to Tennessee

Tennessee entered the final stretch of Dylan Haley‘s recruitment battling Ole Miss for the talented Georgia defensive back.

In the end, the Volunteers won out.

Haley, a 6-foot-1, 180-pound cornerback from Flowery Branch (Ga.) Cherokee Bluff, committed to Josh Heupel and Tennessee after wrapping up official visits to both finalists.

Ole Miss made a strong push and impressed Haley during his trip to Oxford last weekend, but Tennessee answered with an even stronger visit to Knoxville.

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That visit ultimately sealed the deal.

“This visit definitely solidified some things,” Haley told Rivals.

The Volunteers had been building momentum for months, and the official visit gave Haley a chance to spend extended time with the coaches, players and support staff.

“I would definitely say the vibe of the players and coaches,” Haley said. “Just getting to hang out with people I’ll be with all the time was good.”

Relationships played a major role in the decision.

Tennessee’s staff made Haley feel comfortable from the beginning of the recruiting process and continued reinforcing that feeling throughout his visit.

“The staff since day one has made this place feel like home in and out,” Haley said.

Few programs in the country can match the energy inside Neyland Stadium, and Haley took notice.

“The atmosphere is crazy,” he said. “Even when they don’t play an SEC school, that stadium is always sold out.”

Tennessee entered the weekend needing one final push to separate itself from Ole Miss.

The Volunteers got it.