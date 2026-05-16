CB Trey Hopkins commits to UCLA: 'They've made me feel like family'

Three-star cornerback Trey Hopkins committed to UCLA during his official visit to Westwood this weekend, giving the Bruins another key addition in the secondary for the 2027 class.

Hopkins, the No. 16 prospect in Pennsylvania, chose UCLA after the Bruins quickly climbed to the top of his list following an offer in February. The Wyndmoor (Penn.) La Salle College standout held over 20 offers, but the relationships in Westwood ultimately separated UCLA from the rest of the field.

He chose the Bruins over Michigan State, Texas A&M and Virginia Tech.

“Since UCLA offered me, they’ve made me feel like family,” Hopkins told Rivals. “I’ve been able to visit since then and it really felt like home. I’ve also spent a lot of time with Coach DiMike (Anthony DiMichele), and my relationships with a lot of the coaches have continued to grow.”

That connection with the coaching staff became one of the biggest reasons behind the decision.

Hopkins built especially strong relationships with defensive backs coach Demetrice Martin, Gabe Lynn and DiMichele.

“I like how real they are as people and how they’re more than just football coaches. I feel like I can go to them for literally anything. That means a lot. I really like the way they teach and develop their players too.”

An earlier spring visit to campus played a major role as well.

Hopkins traveled to UCLA on April 18, and that trip immediately shifted momentum toward the Bruins.

“That visit was huge for me because it allowed me to truly get a feel for everything around the program. I definitely left that visit with UCLA at the top of my list.”

He chose UCLA over multiple top schools.

“The main reasons I chose UCLA were the family feel, the coaching staff and the countless opportunities both on and off the field,” Hopkins said.

Hopkins felt comfortable enough with the direction of his recruitment to make the decision during his official visit weekend.

“I just felt like I was ready to make the decision now,” he said. “It was the right time.”

Hopkins now becomes commitment No. 19 in UCLA’s 2027 recruiting class as the Bruins continue building momentum on the trail.