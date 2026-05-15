Piitsburgh (Pa.) Penn Hills High School will be in search for a new head football coach.

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Rivals confirmed with sources on Friday afternoon that Charles Morris is no longer the head football coach of the Indians. Morris compiled a 24-20 record over the past four seasons with the program. WPIAL Insider reported Morris stepping down first early on Friday morning.

No word on an interim for the program has been announced as the team is now without a head coach.

Last summer, Penn Hills had debunked rumors that Morris was not the program’s head coach heading into the 2025 season and released a statement. Now the Indians are in search of a head coach at an important juncture of the year where the team is heading into the summer.

Penn Hills has had notable names come through the program, including NFL defensive linemen

Treyvon Hester and Super Bowl champion Aaron Donald, respectively.

The Indians ended this past season with a 3-7 record and finished ranked No. 125 in the final 2025 Pennsylvania High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Penn Hills High School

Penn Hills High School, part of the Penn Hills School District in Pittsburgh, PA, is committed to fostering a learning environment that empowers students to reach their full potential. The school emphasizes both academic excellence and athletic achievement, with numerous varsity sports teams and a vibrant school culture. Known as the Indians, PHHS prides itself on strong community engagement, supporting students in both education and extracurricular pursuits​.

For Pennsylvania high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Keystone State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across the state of Pennsylvania.