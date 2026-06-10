Chip off the old block: 2028 QB Knox Kiffin trolls his father as only a Kiffin can

Knox Kiffin knows his football career will be under a microscope because of his last name. The son of new LSU head coach Lane Kiffin is now preparing for his junior season at the high school level.

Now playing for University Lab in Baton Rouge, one of the top football programs in Louisiana, Knox is still in the earlier stages of his college recruitment. He’s picked up a few Power Four offers thus far, but there’s still a ways to go until he thinks about a commitment.

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Wherever Kiffin lands at the next level, one thing is for sure: he hopes to have a better college career than his father.

“Yeah, he wasn’t good, he wasn’t very good at all,” Kiffin joked about his dad while speaking with Chessa Bouche of Louisiana First News. “I’m definitely trying to be better than him.”

“He was a third-string, so I don’t want to do that. I want to be as good as I can.”

The elder Kiffin of course was a backup QB during his time at Fresno State from 1994-96. He famously hung up the cleats and became an assistant on the staff during his senior season, kicking off what’s become quite the coaching career.

Not only has his love for football been passed down to his son, but his humor clearly has, too.

Knox is the No. 511 overall prospect and No. 55 QB in the 2028 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also now the No. 13 junior in Louisiana.

SMU was the first to dish out an offer to Kiffin, doing so all the way back in May of 2024. Washington, Cal and Mizzou have since done the same. Outside of the P4, Kiffin has picked up offers from Sacramento State, Arkansas State, Georgia State, FIU and Western Kentucky.

Kiffin named a QB to watch in Louisiana this fall

Earlier this month, Rivals’ Andy Villamarzo tabbed Kiffin as one of the passers to keep an eye on in The Boot this coming season. He transferred to U-Lab from Oxford High (Miss.).

“The Class of 2028 signal caller as the 2025 season progressed at Oxford started to put up some big numbers as the Chargers reached the MHSAA playoffs. Kiffin, son of LSU head coach Lane Kiffin, finished last year completing 59 of 98 passes for 1,058 yards and 11 touchdowns for Oxford. The three-star passer has since transferred to University Lab and is expected to build off of last season’s numbers.”