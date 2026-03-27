Cincinnati adds in-state commitment from 2027 IOL Jalen Webb

Toledo (Ohio) Central Catholic three-star interior offensive lineman Jalen Webb announced his commitment to Cincinnati on Thursday evening.

The 6-foot-4, 315-pounder chose the Bearcats over offers from the likes of Pitt, Miami (Ohio), USF and Toledo.

Webb is the No. 991 overall prospect and No. 77 IOL in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 39 recruit in Ohio.

Head coach Scott Satterfield and the UC staff now have three commits in their 2027 class. The Bearcats offered Webb last summer while he was on campus. He was back for a game back in the fall and is now locking in with the Big 12 program. He’s also locked in an official visit for the first weekend of June.

It’s the second in-state offensive lineman pledge for UC this cycle. In January, it landed North Bend (Ohio) Taylor three-star IOL Ryan Massie-Cable, the No. 69 IOL and No. 36 recruit in Ohio.

LaGrange (Ga.) Troup County three-star running back Javarris Warner is the other early commit for the Bearcats. The 5-foot-10 burner pledged back in October and is now the No. 70 RB in the nation.

Looking at Cincy’s previous recruiting class

Last cycle, Cincinnati signed the No. 60 class in the 2026 Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings. The haul featured 25 signees and was headlined by one blue-chipper in Avon (Ohio) four-star defensive lineman Lance Dawson.

That class also ranked No. 13 in the Big 12, beating out UCF, Colorado and Oklahoma State. Other top signees headed to the Queen City include: Dallas (Ga.) North Paulding three-star safety Markell Taylor, Detroit MLK Jr. three-star safety Jaidon Windom, Bloomington (Ind.) South three-star tight end Jalen Williams, Belleville (Ill.) East three-star DL Jonathan Rulo and Cookeville (Tenn.) three-star IOL Austin Hoane.

The full 2026 Cincy class can be seen here.